Ruto's growing thin political skin on display during speech

President William Ruto presides over the 2024 Jamhuri Day Celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum in Lang'ata, Nairobi County. [PCS]

When President William Ruto presided over his third Jamhuri Day celebrations yesterday as the Head of State, his growing thin political skin was on display.

Reeling from the sustained criticism of his administration's projects over the last two and a half years, Ruto took the opportunity to address his critics whom he accused of mounting opposition to his transformative agenda based on inaccurate representation of facts and outright disinformation.

"Jamhuri Day is a moment for Kenyans to expose the fake news aimed at discrediting our ambition, sabotaging our hope and seeking to dampen our resolve... I have no doubt that the national economic transformation agenda will succeed and deliver for the people of Kenya. I have no problem with discourse, criticism and alternative proposals," said Ruto.

For a politician known for his thick political skin in his nearly thirty years in the political arena where he has played high octane hard knocks style, the emerging tone is looking new to many that have known him - a politico who has all along taken heavy criticism in his stride.

His body language yesterday oscillated from playful and joyous when dancing to the tunes belted out by the day's entertainment to assertive, firm and bullish when he addressed his critics.

"I see clearly that a lot of what passes for facts are falsehoods and that most opposition is based on inaccurate representations and outright disinformation. We are at the stage in social development when digital technologies have immense capacity to amplify disinformation, magnify fake news and distort facts beyond all recognition. If we give in to these emerging negative trends, we shall pay with our freedom, democracy and development, " added the President.

In particular, he pushed back on the naysayers who have continuously bashed his plan on the health sector, the chllenge he has faced of lowering the cost of living. He urged them to forthwith operate on the basis of truth, warning that a deviation from the same would put the country on the path of negativity, tear the country from its core values and turn its citizens into " people estranged from unity who sabotage development, undermine democracy".

" When we say that the cost of basic food commodities has come down, it is a fact. When we say that inflation has gone down, it is a fact. When we say that our farmers are producing more and better, it is a fact, and when we say that Kenyans who have registered for Taifa Care are receiving better services than before, it is a fact. We encourage everyone, including our critics, to engage on the basis of facts and the truth," he reiterated.

Adding, : "If some of us persist in the culture of reckless negativity, for how long will cynics mobilise Kenyans to deny facts that they can touch, feel and see? What will they say in a few weeks’ time when we begin to give keys to the new owners of affordable housing units? What will they say of the thousands of plumbers, electricians, teachers, health workers, building and construction workers, digital workers and many more who are already at work, including the 300 young men and women who were flagged off by my deputy yesterday to work abroad?".

And having read a 17 page speech, he dedicated a significant portion of it to addressing the negativity that had been meted out on his projects- This only served as testament to his thinning political skin.

He set out to assure the country that his administration had come along way since the anti-government Gen-Z led protests in June this year.

And to justify his meeting with former President Uhuru Kenyatta -a move that has since sent ripples across the political landscape- he termed it as part of his broad- based government approach.

The President earlier this week met with his predecessor in his Ichaweri home where they discussed issues that ranged from national security to political state of country.

"...we must also do all we can to ensure that our political competition and rivalry never degenerate into a contest to assault democracy, oppose development and demoralise the people. We must remember that whatever else sets us apart, we are united by a desire to achieve the best for Kenya and its people," said Ruto.

He also spoke on his new-found relationship with former prime Minister Raila Odinga and the subsequent decision to include the opposition in his government.

" I am grateful to distinguished patriots who have demonstrated outstanding leadership across the political aisle for the spirit of goodwill in which we have engaged to address critical national issues, including resolving the inclusivity challenge by formulating a broad-based government," he observed.

"I also appreciate the good wishes, encouragement and support from leaders with whom I continue to discuss matters of importance to our nation. I am persuaded that together, we can achieve much more and much sooner for Kenya and that the future of our dreams is now within sight," he added.

Notably, yesterday's Jamhuri day marked Ruto's "half-term" in office and with it, he strived to give the nation a scorecard.

The Hustler fund, he said, had been a success having ensured financial inclusion.

" The Hustler Fund is marking its second anniversary on a highly successful note, having empowered Kenyans by lending a total of Sh60 billion so far, liberating millions from predatory lenders and precarious financial situations, enabling them to meet their needs, fund their hustles, and build their credit scores," he emphasized.

Speaking on the country's agricultural transformation, he said the country now boasts of substantial national food stocks including 95 million 50kg bags of maize, 9 million bags of beans, 10 million bags of wheat, and 2 million

bags of rice.

On the digital transformation front,he brought to the fore that through the e-Citizen portal, his administration has

digitised 20,855 government services, streamlining public service delivery, enhancing transparency and efficiency, further eliminating opportunities for corruption, and increasing the visibility and mobilisation of public revenues.

Under the newly introduced taifa care that houses the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) he explained that 5.6 million citizens from had successfully been transitioned from the National Health Insurance Fund and 11 million Kenyans registered under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

"This means that, in just two months, 11 million Kenyans who previously lacked access to healthcare services are now registered, with the registration process going on full steam in every part of Kenya," announced the Head of State.

To adress the unemployment issue, he stated that since september 2022, more than 243,000 Kenyans have secured international job opportunities in the healthcare, agriculture, and construction sectors, among others, and in the last two months alone, 12,000 have secured jobs abroad.

"So far, we have completed bilateral labour frameworks with seven countries, while agreements with two more countries are awaiting signature."