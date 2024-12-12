CDF Gen Kahariri, IG Kanja among top security bosses conferred with presidential awards

When General Charles Kahariri has was sworn in as the Chief of Defence Forces at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Charles Kahariri is among dozens of top security bosses and politicians are conferred with various awards by President William Ruto.

During Jamuhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens as Kenya marked 60 since becoming a republic, President Ruto cited their distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

The president said the awards recognised the individuals for their efforts in public service, professionalism and national development.

The head of State awarded 500 individuals.

Gen Kahariri received the Second Class Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) alongside Secretary to the Cabinet Wanjau Mercy Wangui Kiiru, Deputy Chief Justice Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, Trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvuria and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

Those who got Third Class Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) include Army commander Lt Gen Tarus David Kimaiyo and top military commanders Lt Gen Mwinyikai Juma, Maj Gen Ahmed Fatuma Gaiti, Maj Gen Otieno Paul Owuor, Maj Gen Ng'ang' a Thomas and Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja.

Ruto awarded the First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, his APS counterpart Gilbert Masengeli, David Karanja, John Sambu, Amos Gatheca, Prof Julius Bitok, Paul Ronoh, Susan Mangeni, Maj Gen Mutuku Stephen, Maj Gen Nkoimo John Maison, Maj Gen Hassan Mohammed Nur, Maj Gen Kinuthia Erick Mbugua, Maj Gen Burje Abdulkadir Mohammed, Maj Gen Kamuri Dennis Nyaga Njue and prisons boss Aranduh Patrick Mwiti.

Others are Registrar of Judiciary Mokaya Winfridah Boyani, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, MPs Wanjala Raphael Bitta Sauti, Kangogo David Bowen, Musau Vincent Musyoka, Kimani Francis Kuria and Mnene Lydia Haika Mizighi.

Others are Shurie Abdi Omar, Yussuf Adan Haji, Tongoyo Gabriel Koshal, Kariuki George Macharia Mutunga John Kanyuithia, Waweru John Kiarie, Koech Nelson, Lochakapong Peter, Karani Stephen Wachira, Njiru Eric Muchangi Karemba, Mumo Rose Museo, Mulu Makali and Sitienei Janet Jepkemboi.

The other beneficiaries include Senator Edwin Sifuna, Naicca Johnson Manya, Osotsi Godfrey Atieno, Wakili Hillary Kiprotich Sigei, Chepkoech Joyce Korir, King'ola Patrick Makau, Gitau Faith Wairimu, Mohamed Mohamed Ali, Okong'o Erick Mogeni, Muthama Johnson Nduya, Amolo Rachel Ameso, Mose Shadrack John, Nelson Jack Wanami Wamboka, Allan Chesang Kiprotich, Menda Gataya Mo'Fire, Paul Karungo Thang wa, Fatuma Zainabu Mohamed Shah, Mwaura Anthony Ng'ang'a and Ruto’s private secretary Maiyo Reuben Kirwa.

Other notable recipients included musician Prince Indah, who received the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), alongside actresses Sarah Hassan and Brenda Wairimu.

The Order of the Burning Spear is divided into three categories—Chief (CBS), Elder (EBS) and Moran (MBS)—and honours public dignitaries, professionals and exemplary members of the public service.