Ruto visits former President Kenyatta in Gatundu family home

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago

President William Ruto visited his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his family home in Gatundu on Monday, December 12.

During the meeting, the two leaders deliberated on key national matters, including the resolution of court cases related to the constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They emphasized the importance of fostering a harmonious working relationship among all Kenyans and stakeholders, with a shared commitment to national unity.

President Ruto expressed gratitude to the former head of state for laying a solid foundation during his tenure, which he noted has facilitated the government’s implementation of critical programs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“President Ruto took the opportunity to reiterate his appreciation and commendation of His Excellency President Kenyatta’s statesmanship in overseeing the  peaceful transfer of power after the 2022 elections, as well as the goodwill the former President has continued to demonstrate towards his fellow leaders and his support for Kenya’s ongoing progress and development,” read part of the statement.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of achieving broader and more inclusive political consensus in the country’s governance.

President Ruto lauded Kenyatta’s patriotism and his tireless efforts in regional peace-making initiatives.

Additionally, they jointly called on Kenyans and the international community to support the candidacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the position of Chair of the African Union Commission.

