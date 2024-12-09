Western Kenya politicians fault churches' stand on donations

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has urged churches to decline donations from politicians. [File, Standard]

Some legislators have asked the mainstream churches not to incite others against receiving donations from politicians.

The MPs argue that some mainstream churches are established and are supported by mother churches abroad while some local churches survive on donations to run some of their activities.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Sabatia MP Clement Sloya and Vihiga Woman Rep Beatrice Adagala made the remarks during the consecration of Pentecostal Assemblies of God-Kenya’s new General Superintendent Kenneth Adiara in Vihiga.

“Some bishops are unhappy with donations. This money will assist in putting up programmes that benefit the congregation,” Osotsi said.

Sloya accused some clerics of rejecting donations, saying they were doing a disservice to their congregations.

“We are part of the church and will not relent in supporting church projects. If they are unhappy, let them return all funds collected so that they can benefit growing churches,” he said.

The debate gained traction after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) rejected donations from President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a church service at Soweto Catholic Church.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi Philip Anyolo said the Church must uphold integrity by refusing contributions that may compromise its independence or facilitate unjust enrichment.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has also urged churches to decline donations from politicians.

They clerics also referred to the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024, which regulates fundraising activities to ensure transparency and independence.

Adagala defended their actions, insisting their donations were rooted in a desire to uplift communities. “We do not give in church to please the bishop, the moderator, or the reverend. We do it because the Bible tells us to do good and communicate, for it pleases God,” said Adagala.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichillo said politicians’ support addressesn growing financial strain in churches.

“The church needs funds to initiate self-sustaining projects instead of relying on offerings. We will stand with them to ensure their development plans succeed,” he said.

The controversy underscores a delicate balance between maintaining the church’s independence and embracing external support.

KenGen chairman Alfred Agoi highlighted this tension, urging clergy not to castigate leaders contributing in good faith.

“We are made of different portions, each person with their own weaknesses. People have different abilities, and we must support each other up,” Agoi, who was representing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the ceremony said.