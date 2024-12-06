The Standard

Church donations are biblical, Bishop says as he faults ACK, Catholic churches

By Noel Nabiswa | 21m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

Church and Clergy Association of Kenya chairman Hudson Ndeda said that when people give offerings to churches they give to God, therefore no one should criticize or judge them. [File, Standard]

Church and Clergy Association of Kenya chairman Hudson Ndeda has faulted the Catholic and ACK churches for their rejection of the presidents’ donations to church terming it as corruption.

In the recent past, a section of the church and the presidency have been at loggerheads, particularly on the issue of donations that were publicly declared on the church altar, where the church leaders have been vocal on this issue of rejecting the donations.

In a statement, Ndeda highlighted that the church cannot achieve much of what it has without donations as it is essentially a non-profit organization, urging that the church has been benefiting from donations and gifts since the days of Jesus Christ.

“In Luke chapter 8 the bible records that Jesus Christ and his disciples received financial support from wealthy women during their time. It therefore follows that donations are imperative for the advancement of the work of the gospel,” read the statement.

Ndeda said that he suspects that there is someone who is playing politics with the issue of politicians donating to churches, citing that for a president to go to church and announce publicly that he is donating to church, he must be appraised and invited.

“It is therefore not in good faith for the Catholic and ACK churches to come out guns blazing to publicly renounce the said donations,” he added.

He said that when people give offerings to churches they give to God therefore no one should criticize or judge them.

He added that if they had information that the said donations were of illicit gain, they would have addressed the presidency formally and with godly reverence without eliciting political and public emotions.

“If we were to sieve every offering that comes to church, many would not be received. We don’t know the source of income of all our members some may be corrupt as well or earning from questionable sources,” read the statement.

Ndeda urged the church to be on the fore front against political gimmicks and theatrics on the altar of God and asked politicians to attend church services just like other believers, and if donations have to be given it should be done in a godly way.

“I call upon churches and leaders to the altar of God seeing that we are entering the political season come 2025, we are closer to 2027 going by the mindset of the politics in this country,” read the stamen.

Related Topics

William Ruto Church Donations Rejection of Church Donations Bishop Hudson Ndeda Catholic Church
.

Latest Stories

Church donations are biblical, Bishop says as he faults ACK, Catholic churches
Church donations are biblical, Bishop says as he faults ACK, Catholic churches
National
By Noel Nabiswa
21 mins ago
Saccos urged to strengthen risk management to safeguard their resources
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
37 mins ago
Busia kicks off Sh350 Million market development project
Western
By Mary Imenza
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tough rules for boarding schools shut down due to safety concerns
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Tough rules for boarding schools shut down due to safety concerns
Of bovine politics, ill spirits and online trawls crawling under Prezzo Ruto's collar
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
Of bovine politics, ill spirits and online trawls crawling under Prezzo Ruto's collar
Wandayi: This is my 100 days achievement
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Wandayi: This is my 100 days achievement
Kenya Power system losses rise as MPs call for low energy costs
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Kenya Power system losses rise as MPs call for low energy costs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved