Accident injures Tanzanian MPs traveling to Mombasa for EALA games

Kenya Members of Parliament in action at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) games in Bujumbura, Burundi. [File, Standard]

Several Tanzanian Members of Parliament have been injured after they were involved in a road accident while traveling to Mombasa for East Africa Community Parliamentary Games, Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi has said.

Speaking at Nairobi Railway Terminus, Atandi sent his message of sympathy to their Tanzanian colleagues.

"We just got information that Tanzanian team has been involved in a road accident and a few of the MPs are injured, some of them are football players. So let me send them messages of sympathy and wishing them quick recovery for those who are in hospitals. And also to say that we are excited to welcome our parliamentary colleagues from East Africa this time when we are doing our games in Mombasa"