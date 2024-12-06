The Standard

Accident injures Tanzanian MPs traveling to Mombasa for EALA games

By Okumu Modachi | 16m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

Kenya Members of Parliament in action at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) games in Bujumbura, Burundi. [File, Standard]

Several Tanzanian Members of Parliament have been injured after they were involved in a road accident while traveling to Mombasa for East Africa Community Parliamentary Games, Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi has said.

Speaking at Nairobi Railway Terminus, Atandi sent his message of sympathy to their Tanzanian colleagues.

"We just got information that Tanzanian team has been involved in a road accident and a few of the MPs are injured, some of them are football players. So let me send them messages of sympathy and wishing them quick recovery for those who are in hospitals.  And also to say that we are excited to welcome our parliamentary colleagues from East Africa this time when we are doing our games in Mombasa"

Related Topics

EALA Games Tanzanian MPs Accident Tanzania MPs Injured EALA Games Mombasa
.

Latest Stories

How private tractor owners cash in on the rains
How private tractor owners cash in on the rains
Smart Harvest
By Isaiah Gwengi
10 mins ago
Young doctors die as once-coveted career turns sour
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
16 mins ago
Ruto sustains onslaught against critics, defends SHA equipment project
National
By Willis Oketch
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wandayi: This is my 100 days achievement
By Okumu Modachi 16 mins ago
Wandayi: This is my 100 days achievement
Of bovine politics, ill spirits and online trawls crawling under Prezzo Ruto's collar
By Peter Kimani 16 mins ago
Of bovine politics, ill spirits and online trawls crawling under Prezzo Ruto's collar
Tough rules for boarding schools shut down due to safety concerns
By Lewis Nyaundi 16 mins ago
Tough rules for boarding schools shut down due to safety concerns
Kenya Power system losses rise as MPs call for low energy costs
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Kenya Power system losses rise as MPs call for low energy costs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved