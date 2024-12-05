City Hall okays plan to lease out Uhuru, Central parks

Nairobi after Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File,Standard]

A row has erupted in Nairobi after Governor Johnson Sakaja allowed the leasing of resting places at Uhuru and Central Parks.

County leaders have rejected the plan, saying this could give way to grabbing of the public facilities.

Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Waithera Chege, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru and Dandora 1 MCA Allan Gathuku have opposed the idea.

The plan was approved during a Cabinet sitting to pave the way for phased implementation that aligns with legal, environmental and urban development goals.

In the Cabinet meeting dated December 3, 2024, the move is aimed at generating revenue, promoting Private-Public Partnerships and ensuring environmental sustainability and maintaining public access.

This comes at a time when some PPPs have come under public scrutiny at the National government over some projects. However, it was highlighted on the dispatch that leasing some spaces will bring benefits among them improved facilities and experiences for park visitors.

“Establishments of economic growth through job creation and private-sector participation,” the dispatch reads in part. Uhuru Park beautification a Giraffe in Nairobi on April 18, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Adding that, “This initiative marks a significant step in transforming Nairobi’s green spaces into vibrant urban assets while balancing environmental and economic considerations.”

The recreational parks were sealed off in 2022 for a facelift by the Kenya Defence Forces giving it a swanky makeover and currently Nairobians access it for free.

But some leaders in the city have opposed the move arguing that this could allow an avenue for some individuals to grab public spaces.

Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Waithera Chege said members of the public are the owners of public facilities.

“We cannot allow that because if we go that way, people could use the opportunity to grab public facilities,” the Nairobi South MCA said.

She said the County Assembly must give it approval citing that anything touching on public facilities must follow due process. “I don’t think they should do it without that approval which must come to the floor and has not yet come to the Assembly,” she said.

MP Gathiru said when such decisions are made all leaders must be consulted. “When they lease those public areas, where people and families go to enjoy, it means these people will be charged. He is chasing the people of Nairobi and this will add the burden to the parents who usually take their kids to the parks,” Gathiru said.

He added: “On this one, I can say we have leaders who don’t care about the public but the money they receive, I call upon the governor to involve other leaders in such decisions.”

Ward Representative Gathuku noted that if the plans are allowed then the move will not be fair to city residents since those who will lease them will charge some amounts as entry fees.

“Those who go to the park are mostly unemployed or looking for alternative places to rest thus the move is wrong at this time,” Gathuku said.