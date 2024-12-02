Two nurses charged for acid attack on police officers in Ngara

Two nurses accused of pouring acid on the faces and hands of three police officers during a raid at their private clinic in the Ngara area were charged on Monday.

The nurses, Jonah Kipsiror Marori and Ephraim Mwaura Karumbi, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi and face six counts, including causing grievous harm and operating a private pharmacy without a licence.

Marori was specifically charged with three counts of attacking Police Constables Tom Mbuku, Joyce Otieno, and Moses Lelei by splashing a chemical substance on their faces and hands on 25 November 2024, causing them grievous harm.

According to court proceedings, the officers were attacked when they stormed into Marori’s Ngara Road Medical Centre, near the Ngara Equity Roundabout, to investigate allegations of procuring abortions, operating a private clinic without a licence, and possessing drugs suspected to be poison.

Investigating officer Deten Saidimu told the court that the three officers, who are currently admitted to the High Dependency Unit at a city hospital, were on patrol on the day of the incident when they received information about illegal activities at the clinic.

“They knocked on the door, which was opened by Marori. Without hesitation, he splashed acid on the officers’ bodies and clothes, causing severe chemical burns on their faces, hands, and lower limbs,” Officer Saidimu recounted.

Following the attack, the officers raised an alarm, prompting reinforcements from Pangani Police Station.

The court heard that items resembling human organs were seized from the clinic and sent to the government chemist for analysis.

The prosecution stated that it awaits a report from the government chemist, which could lead to additional charges against the accused.

Marori denied charges of causing grievous harm. He and Mwaura face joint charges of operating a private pharmacy and clinic without a licence and possessing Part 1 poison.

Both accused, who have been in custody since 25 November, denied the charges and applied for lenient bond terms or cash bail.

State prosecutor Virginia Kariuki opposed the release of the accused on cash bail, citing the critical condition of the officers and the matter’s significance to public interest.

The magistrate inquired about the degree of burns sustained by the officers.

“The officers suffered chemical burns on their faces, hands, and lower limbs, with two sustaining first-degree burns. They are currently hospitalised,” Kariuki said.

She further emphasised the serious implications of the assault on officers discharging their constitutional duties, raising concerns within the National Police Service about personnel safety.

Kariuki urged the court to impose stringent bond terms, especially for Marori, and argued that any consideration for cash bail should be limited to Mwaura.

In his defence, Mwaura, aged 61, pleaded for leniency, citing his age and his significant contributions in taxes as a nurse.

Magistrate Ekhubi ruled that Marori must deposit a bond of Sh600,000 with one surety of a similar amount, while Mwaura was granted a bond of Sh300,000 or a cash bail alternative of Sh200,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on 20 January 2024 for pretrial.