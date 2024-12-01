Gachagua: Limuru attack was an attempt on my life

Damage caused by hired goons who attacked mourners at a funeral in Bibirioni village, Limuru, where the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in attendance. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that there was a planned attempt on his life during a chaotic incident at a burial ceremony in Limuru, Kiambu County, last Thursday.

In an interview on NTV, Gachagua recounted that after he had settled into the VIP tent and former Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi took to the podium, a section of the crowd began shouting at Mwathi, causing a commotion.

"Then, a group of heavily built men, some wearing hoods and others masked, approached the VIP tent. They tore down the tent and removed the metal barriers supporting it. Some were armed with stones, others with sticks, and they charged toward me viciously. It was at that moment we realized we were in trouble," Gachagua said.

He added that during the chaos, his friends and some locals formed a human shield around him and escorted him to his vehicle.

"I was taken to the backseat of my car, where I lay flat, with my bodyguards on top of me. These attackers, armed with iron bars, were searching for me. They struck one of my bodyguards in the head; he is still in the hospital. Meanwhile, others were throwing stones at the car," he added.

The incident saw vehicles stoned, tents uprooted, and seats broken, leaving several people injured and causing extensive property damage.

In the interview, Gachagua also accused President William Ruto's government of withdrawing his security detail.

"A carefully worked out scheme to take my life was hatched. It started with the withdrawal of my security officers. When we left Murang’a on Sunday, the few officers who were with me were all called away, being transferred to other stations," Gachagua said.

Gachagua was impeached on October 18, 2024, and on November 1, 2024, Kithure Kindiki was sworn in as the new Deputy President.