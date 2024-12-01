The Standard

Gachagua: Limuru attack was an attempt on my life

By Stephanie Wangari | 15m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

Damage caused by hired goons who attacked mourners at a funeral in Bibirioni village, Limuru, where the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in attendance. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that there was a planned attempt on his life during a chaotic incident at a burial ceremony in Limuru, Kiambu County, last Thursday.

In an interview on NTV, Gachagua recounted that after he had settled into the VIP tent and former Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi took to the podium, a section of the crowd began shouting at Mwathi, causing a commotion.

"Then, a group of heavily built men, some wearing hoods and others masked, approached the VIP tent. They tore down the tent and removed the metal barriers supporting it. Some were armed with stones, others with sticks, and they charged toward me viciously. It was at that moment we realized we were in trouble," Gachagua said.

He added that during the chaos, his friends and some locals formed a human shield around him and escorted him to his vehicle.

"I was taken to the backseat of my car, where I lay flat, with my bodyguards on top of me. These attackers, armed with iron bars, were searching for me. They struck one of my bodyguards in the head; he is still in the hospital. Meanwhile, others were throwing stones at the car," he added.

The incident saw vehicles stoned, tents uprooted, and seats broken, leaving several people injured and causing extensive property damage.

In the interview, Gachagua also accused President William Ruto's government of withdrawing his security detail.

"A carefully worked out scheme to take my life was hatched. It started with the withdrawal of my security officers. When we left Murang’a on Sunday, the few officers who were with me were all called away, being transferred to other stations," Gachagua said.

Gachagua was impeached on October 18, 2024, and on November 1, 2024, Kithure Kindiki was sworn in as the new Deputy President.

Related Topics

Gachagua Attacked Gachagua Interview Gachagua assassination claims Gachagua Security Withdrawn
.

Latest Stories

Accepting money for God's work is harmless, Bishop says over Sh5m donation
Accepting money for God's work is harmless, Bishop says over Sh5m donation
Counties
By Juliet Omelo
15 mins ago
Leadership overhaul is the solution to Moi University woes, Alumni
National
By Mike Kihaki
15 mins ago
Mystery of lovers who died holding hands
Nyanza
By Stanley Ongwae
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

William Ruto's 2027 chances still high
By Biketi Kikechi 15 mins ago
William Ruto's 2027 chances still high
Return of Gema sends Project Kenya to another crowded waiting bench
By Barrack Muluka 15 mins ago
Return of Gema sends Project Kenya to another crowded waiting bench
Joyce Akinyi: From hotel owner and now convicted heroin trafficker
By Nancy Gitonga 15 mins ago
Joyce Akinyi: From hotel owner and now convicted heroin trafficker
Moi University students' progress stalled by cases of missing marks
By Stephen Rutto 15 mins ago
Moi University students' progress stalled by cases of missing marks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved