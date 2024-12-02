Kalonzo, clergy hit out at Kenya Kwanza over unfulfilled promises

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka accompanied by DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, and other leaders, at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Racecourse, Nakuru City, after attending a service on December 1, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined clergy members in Nakuru to criticise President William Ruto’s administration for what he termed as unfulfilled promises.

Kalonzo and the clergy accused the President of making numerous pledges during the 2022 campaign period but failing to deliver on them.

The Wiper leader was speaking at St Joseph the Worker Parish Racecourse Church during a Sunday service. He was accompanied by DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waitutu among other leaders.

“I’m asking the church to pray for the nation and its leaders. We have witnessed abductions and corruption. Pray for us to have the strength to stand against oppressors and leaders creating divisions among Kenyans,” Kalonzo said.

This came after Father James Gachigi, the church priest, urged the government to fulfill its promises. Gachigi emphasised that the church would no longer vote blindly based on promises, advocating instead for leaders of good character.

“Making promises is one thing; fulfilling them is another. What will matter now is not the promises but the character of the person making them,” Gachigi said.

Kalonzo commended the Catholic Church for its principled stance, including rejecting donations from President Ruto.

He added that the opposition had filed court cases to challenge issues imposed on citizens by the government.

“We will remain active and vigilant. We cannot allow our country to be driven into a ditch. Kenyans are willing to pay taxes, but the problem lies in corruption. Even this E-Citizen platform appears to consolidate systems for mass theft,” he said.

On his part Wamalwa called for integrity in leadership, stating that leaders elected in the 2027 general elections must possess good character and a clean reputation.

“Character is vital. In the next election, we do not want lies or corrupt leaders. We are awake, and we should support Musyoka. He is a truthful man with a good reputation and strong diplomatic relations,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa also criticised the government for alleged involvement in abductions. He stated that the government had stopped only two Adani deals claiming that the Social Health Authority and others should be scrapped.

“The government must fulfill its promises. In the coming election, we should focus on leaders with outstanding character,” Waititu said.