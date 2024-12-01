NHIF staff receive redeployment letters

As the transition to the new health scheme, Social Health Authority (SHA) gains momentum, the wind-down of the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), is equally gathering pace.

Workers of the moribund national health insurer are now preparing to shift to new roles, as others begin life in retirement.

On Friday, NHIF staff gathered at their former offices with a mix of anticipation and uncertainty as they received their redeployment letters, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under SHA.

The auditorium buzzed with nervous energy as employees, some with etched faces and a blend of concern and hope, waited for their names to be called. The atmosphere was tense yet subdued.

Amid hushed conversations and familiar looks, some clasping their hands in greetings, their names were called out, one after another.

Speaking on the sidelines of the grim process at SHA offices, Ibrahim Chulu, a senior official involved in the transition, provided clarity about the process.

“The NHIF officially came to an end. All NHIF staff have been absorbed by the Public Service Commission as stipulated in the Social Health Insurance Act,” Chulu told The Saturday Standard.

The transition is a result of the recent legislative changes that dissolved NHIF and established SHA.

Under the new arrangement, NHIF’s 1,737 employees have been seconded to SHA for an initial six-month period.

During this time, they will undergo suitability assessment and interviews for potential permanent positions within the new authority.

“Nobody loses their job. If staff are not absorbed into SHA after the assessment, they will be redeployed to other public institutions,” Chulu emphasised.

The transition period runs from November 22, 2023, to November 21, 2024, a critical year of transformation for the organisation, and for the present and former employees.

Chulu noted that delays in approving HR instruments and documentation had initially complicated the transition process.

The redeployment exercise is being conducted systematically. Thursday’s event focused on Nairobi and its surrounding areas, including 12 branches in Nairobi, and additional branches in Kiambu and Kajiado counties.

Public Service Commission representatives are personally delivering letters to staff members. Each employee receives four copies of their secondment letter, with a week to review and accept the terms. The approach is aimed at ensuring transparency and give staff time to understand and internalise their new positions, Chulu says.

Chulu also said SHA may not require the same staffing levels as NHIF.