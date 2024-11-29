How electric fence is ending elephant menace for Makueni farmers

A 10 per cent Electric Fence Plan erected in a household within the wildlife friendly zone that helps deter crop raids from elephants. [Courtesy, Tsavo Trust]

In Kamungi Conservancy, Makueni County, human-wildlife conflict has long been challenging, especially with elephants venturing into neighbouring farms, causing damage and threatening livelihoods.

However, thanks to a new initiative to create harmony between the local community and wildlife, farmers can now reap the rewards of their sweat.

The collaboration between USAID’s Sustainable Management of Amboseli and Tsavo Landscapes (SMAT) project and the Kamungi Conservancy has resulted in various initiatives such as the Elephant Exclusion Fence (EEF), the 10 per cent Fence Plan (FP), and livelihood projects.

This collective approach has transformed both the landscape and the lives of those who call Kamungi home.

In 2021, the Tsavo Trust constructed a two-strand Elephant Exclusion Fence (EEF) stretching 33 kilometres from Mtito Andei to Kamunyu village.

Designed to deter elephants from entering community lands, the fence offered initial relief, but elephants soon adapted, finding ways around the fence boundary to reach unfenced areas near Kamunyu.

“I had considered moving away from this place because of frequent disturbances from elephants. With the fence in place, I am now comfortable and have since started farming including establishing a budding orchard,” said Christopher Ndeto, a farmer

Many of his neighbours, Ndeto noted, sold off their pieces of land at throw-away prices and migrated to far places due to elephant attacks.

The County Government of Makueni extended the fence by 60 kilometres from Kamunyu to Masongaleli village, substantially reducing conflicts in areas covered by the Tsavo Trust EEF section, though tensions shifted to the newly adjacent regions.

To ensure full containment, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) took on the final phase, fencing from Masongaleli onwards.

By the end of 2023, data showed an 80 per cent reduction in human-elephant conflict compared to 2021.

With the fence, Kamungi Conservancy experienced improved crop yields, fewer incidents of property damage, particularly to water tanks and a boost in community engagement, as conservancy membership rose from 140 households in 2022 to 385 by late 2023.

This community growth demonstrated the EEF’s value in fostering interest in conservation as people felt safer and more supported.

While the EEF proved effective, some households remained outside the fenced area, now designated as the Wildlife Friendly Zone (WFZ).

To address the challenges these households continued to face, the Tsavo Trust and Tofauti Foundation introduced the innovative 10 per cent Fence Plan (FP).

The plan secures 10 per cent of each household’s land with a short, electrified “porcupine fence,” protecting essential areas while leaving the remaining 90 per cent open for livestock and wildlife.

“The 10 per cent FP, supported by Tofauti Foundation, BIOPAMA, and Exodus Travels Foundation, has benefited 18 households, covered 76.5 acres of fenced land and left an additional 800 acres as open roaming space,” said Nicholas Njogu, chief community officer, Tsavo Trust.

“This balance has nurtured a unique coexistence, where residents and wildlife share the landscape harmoniously.”

The 10 per cent FP, he added, has not only enhanced human-wildlife coexistence but has also become a model for promoting shared landscapes in other conservancies facing similar challenges.

Beyond the fences, USAID’s SMAT project collaborated with local partners to improve the livelihoods of WFZ residents and neighbouring communities, directly impacting living standards and strengthening community conservation efforts.

Addressing water scarcity, the project installed 110 dam liners, each with a capacity of 60,000 liters, to harvest surface runoff.

These water pans now support fruit tree nurseries, kitchen gardens, and livestock, minimising the need for people to venture into wildlife areas for water.

Additionally, 28 households received 3,000-liter tanks for rainwater harvesting, significantly easing daily water demands.

“Through training on Climate Smart Agriculture, community farmers have adopted techniques that have doubled crop yields and extended storage periods, with harvests lasting beyond six months,” said Njogu.

Ndeto is among the community members who have since embraced agriculture. He has already established a budding orchard and grows other crops such as sim sim and cow peas.

This approach, he added, has greatly bolstered food security within the conservancy, reducing dependence on external aid and mitigating the effects of unpredictable weather.

To reduce fossil fuel reliance, 113 households received solar home kits, which included a battery pack with charging ports, three bulbs, and a floodlight.

The solar systems replaced kerosene lamps, cutting down household energy costs and benefiting health by reducing indoor air pollution.

Families now save an estimated Sh4,000,000 annually, which they can invest in other household needs.

The project introduced 200 energy-saving cooking stoves, which reduced firewood consumption by 65 per cent.

These stoves, built by trained community members, have become a source of income as they are now sold to other households in the conservancy. The initiative not only reduces environmental degradation but also improves respiratory health and supports household economies.

To boost local tourism and support economic independence, Tsavo Trust, BIOPAMA, and Tofauti Foundation developed the Kamungi Eco-Tourism Bandas within the WFZ.

Launched in September 2023, these eight-bed, self-catering bandas (makeshift structures) provide visitors with a unique and eco-friendly experience, allowing them to observe wildlife in its natural habitat.

The bandas have quickly become an emblem of Kamungi’s commitment to conservation-based tourism, officially recognized by the Makueni County Tourism Department and incorporated into the Makueni Hospitality Association Forum.

To ensure long-term success, six local youth received scholarships from Tsavo Trust for hotel management training, with three now employed full-time at the bandas.

This venture has created employment opportunities, steady income, and a new avenue for promoting conservation, proving that eco-tourism can serve both community and environmental goals.

Through these efforts, Kamungi Conservancy has transformed into a model for human-wildlife coexistence.

The Kamungi Eco-Tourism Bandas, the climate-smart agriculture programmes, and community-driven water solutions have created a sustainable, resilient community that values both its environment and economic well-being.

The conservancy’s achievements offer a promising template for other regions, proving that conservation and community empowerment can go hand-in-hand to protect wildlife and uplift lives.