ODM dismisses reports of coercion to vote by consensus

Acting ODM leader Peter Anyang Nyong'o addresses the Press at Kisumu International Airport after taking over leadership of the party.[File. Standard ]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed reports that its members were forced to vote by way of consensus during the grassroots elections held on Wednesday.

ODM National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) chairperson Emily Awita yesterday said the party will launch investigations in areas where violence and disruption were witnessed and take necessary action on those involved, regardless of their status in the party or society.

Awita said the party elections and nomination rules provide that, at that level, only two models of voting are used: By way of consensus where the members and candidates sit down and agree on the distribution of positions, and or, voting by show of hands.

“In this event the members failed to agree on the first model. Presiding officers at every polling unit took the members and candidates through the process and in most cases, members resolved to go to the consensus way and in other places, resolved to vote by show of hands, but at large, the exercise was successful,” Awita said at a press conference held in Nairobi.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale echoed the sentiments, dismissing insinuations that the party forced members to go the consensus way.

“The handbook for party grassroots elections, which was adopted by the National Executive Committee of the party in 2021, stipulates the models of election,” he explained.

As at yesterday, Awita said the party had received results from Mandera, Mombasa, Lamu, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kilifi, Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Taita, Taveta, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Bungoma, Bomet, Nakuru, Marsabit, Kwale, West Pokot and Garissa.

“The process of receiving results is ongoing, in some instances poor network is slowing down but our election officials are working round the clock to feed the results and make the process complete by Thursday, close of business,” she said in the early afternoon of yesterday.

The party has also urged candidates aggrieved by the outcome of the election to launch their complaints at the party's portal by end of today (Friday) where they will be required to pay a fee of Sh3,000.