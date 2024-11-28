Ruto's purge on allies of former DP now extends to the Senate

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, September 29, 2021. [FILE,Standard. ]

Kenya Kwanza's purge on leaders associated with impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has now extended to the Senate.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga has now joined the plum Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), replacing a Gachagua ally John Kinyua of Laikipia.

In the changes announced by the Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Wamatinga was rewarded for standing with President William Ruto during the impeachment even though he comes from the same county with Gachagua. He has been chairing the Energy Committee.

The Laikipia Senator was among Mt Kenya leaders who opted to rally behind Gachagua. When reached for comment, Kinyua said he was not in position discuss the matter.

“You live in Kenya and know what is happening at the moment. That is all that I can say about this matter at the moment. I will be talking about it at a later date,” he said.

According to reliable sources, Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa who chairs the Transport Committee, and Kamau Murango of Kirinyaga, who chairs the Agriculture Committee, are among those to be kicked out of their positions for standing with the former Deputy President.

Also on the chopping board are Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who head the Lands Committee, and his Murang'a counterpart Joe Nyutu.

PSC is chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, with the Clerk to the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye serving as the secretary while Nominated Senator Joyce Korir is the vice chairperson.

Other commissioners are Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira Senator), Patrick Makau (Mavoko MP), Mishi Mboko, (Likoni MP), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Rep) and MP for Nyali Mohamed Ali.

The commission ensures the efficient functioning of Parliament by constituting offices and appointing office holders.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission is tasked with responsibility of preparing annual estimates of expenditure of the parliamentary service and submitting them to the National Assembly for approval, and exercising budgetary control over the service,” said Wetang'ula.

The Speaker said the commission, working with others organisations, promotes the ideals of parliamentary democracy and other functions necessary for the well-being of the members and staff of Parliament.

“I pledge to work closely with other Commissioners to ensure that the welfare of Members of Parliament and Members of Staff is well taken care of during our tenure in office. It is also an honour given that I am the only first-time MP serving in the Commission,” said Wamatinga.[Edwin Nyarangi]