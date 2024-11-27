'Flying egg' at Nakuru County Assembly as new Majority Leader is installed

A section Nakuru MCAs lift Keringet MCA William Mutai in celebration after his installation as the new Majority Leader at the County Assembly on November 26, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

There was drama today at the Nakuru County Assembly as Ward representatives installed Kiringet MCA William Mutai as the new Majority Leader.

In a move that has left the house divided, Mutai replaces his Mosop Ward counterpart Alex Langat.

The division was depicted as two groups holding different press conferences outside the County Assembly blaming each other for the woes that have befallen the house.

The dispute escalated before one of the MCAs threw an egg at Kiamaina Ward representative Paul Warigi during the house proceedings.

This followed a communication by Speaker Joel Karuri that Mutai would be the new majority leader.

“It is very unfortunate and cowardice for someone to hit me with an egg at the assembly. Such action should not be tolerated and the Speaker should take action and punish the culprit,” said Warigi.

As the majority escorted Mutai to his new office, Langat’s supporters maintained that his position will only be ceremonious to them.

“We welcome our opponents to join us. The house may be divided but that is a small thing and I will do everything to unite us,” said Mutai as he assumed office.

He said that as a house, they have been unable to work over the last two months, due to wrangles in the UDA party, who are the majority, over who should represent them.

He noted that the division has escalated to the minority members and nominated MCAs out of which 45 members support him while 30 side with Langat.

Mutai’s installation was confirmed by the UDA on November 20 and a communication was made from Senator Hassan Omar, the Secretary General to the Majority Whip Fadhili Msuri.

“The party acknowledges receipt of the communication regarding the change of the majority leader and it guides that the members strive to foster cohesion in the assembly in order to realize the legislative agenda of the party in Nakuru,” read the communication.

In response, Langat said that allegations of interfering with the oversight role of the MCAs and colluding with the executive were not proven.

He said that claims that he had been manipulated by external forces were dismissed by the party and his ouster had no basis and was marred by political gymnastics.

“They accused me of many things but none was proven before the party. The house is divided. We will accept the changes but we do not recognize it,” he said.

Owing to the disputes, committee leaders complained that the house business has stagnated in the last two months.

Lake-View MCA Alex Mbugua who chairs the budget appropriation Committee said the house has not debated on the Supplementary Budget due to division.

“We have achieved nothing in the last three months because as the majority members we do not have a strong representative to push good agendas,” said Mbugua.

He urged President William Ruto to intervene and manage UDA politics in a better way to sweep the house of puppets from the executive, who are leading the assembly.

He said the 30 members will not support Mutai and will not associate with him, “The power belongs to us and we shall venture and decide who to follow within this assembly.”

On the other hand, Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja called on Langat’s followers to accept defeat and join hands with their party fellows to push UDA’s agenda.

The dispute comes even as the media was locked out of the gallery and barred from covering the house proceedings.

An attempt by the media to gain access to the proceedings was met with resistance.