The Standard

Governors threaten to stop operations in 30 days

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | 49m ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa chairs the CoG Finance and Planning Committee. [File, Standard]

Governors have threatened to shut down operations within 30 days if they do not receive funds that the National Treasury says it has disbursed. 

The Council of Governors is also calling for the dissolution of the Office of Controller of Budget.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Inter-County Sports and Culture Association games at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega, the county bosses faulted the delay, saying essential services have been crippled and development projects stalled.

“We have made several requests, but no action has been taken. Our Finance CECs are always on the road carrying requisitions to the CoB offices, and yet the office has offices across the 47 counties,” said Governor Fernandes Barasa, who chairs the CoG Finance and Planning Committee, adding that the Governors were not seeking favours.

“If these delays continue, we will have no choice but to push for the dissolution of that office and automate the approval system so that we can get people who have the interest of protecting devolution and not frustrating it.”

His Trans Nzoia counterpart, George Natembeya, said they would shut down the operations, warning of severe consequences of critical services such as health, agriculture and water supply were discontinued.

“If the funds are not released within 30 days, as resolved by the CoG, we are going to shut down operations.” 

Natembeya said employees and contractors have gone without pay. “Despite the Finance Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, claiming that funds have been released, the situation on the ground tells a different story, these monies do not belong to the national government or CS for Treasury; it’s taxpayer’s money,” he said.

Kawira Mwangaza and Simon Kachapin of Meru and West Pokot, and Simba Arati of Kisii warned that the counties  financial stability was under threat. 

Related Topics

Council of Governors County Funds Disbursement Delayed Disbursement of County Funds Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa
.

Latest Stories

Don't be lured away from Govt, Mutua tells Kamba community
Don't be lured away from Govt, Mutua tells Kamba community
Counties
By Erastus Mulwa
36 mins ago
Widow of slain coast drug baron sentenced to 40 years in prison
Coast
By Kelvin Karani
36 mins ago
Mudavadi gazettes 31 new sub-counties to improve service delivery
National
By Jacinta Mutura
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tribunal orders Stanbic Bank to pay KRA Sh234m in tax claim
By Fred Kagonye 36 mins ago
Tribunal orders Stanbic Bank to pay KRA Sh234m in tax claim
Top banks build Sh230b war chest for bad loans amid economic gloom
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
Top banks build Sh230b war chest for bad loans amid economic gloom
Ruto turns tables, plays hidden cards to outplay critics
By Biketi Kikechi 1 day ago
Ruto turns tables, plays hidden cards to outplay critics
Money, power and respect: Inside the Catholic empire
By Francis Ontomwa 1 day ago
Money, power and respect: Inside the Catholic empire
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved