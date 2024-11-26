Offer alternatives to Adani, MPs tell critics

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. [AFP]

President William Ruto’s decision to cancel the multi-billion-shilling Adani Group deals featured prominently during the post-State of the Nation address debate in the National Assembly yesterday, with legislators lauding the decision.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, however, raised concerns that those who criticised the deals had not offered alternatives.

He said most MPs supported the Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and argued that if Adani had failed, the government should look for other investors.

He told the House that the country could not undertake massive investments in key sectors without the support of foreign investors.

Ichung’wah emphasised the need for substantial investment in JKIA, electricity projects, and the roads sector.

“We wish those who have been admonishing these essential deals with investors would provide alternatives since Public-Private Partnerships are the way to build the nation and finance capital-intensive projects,” he said.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed said the President’s decision was timely.

He added, however, that cancelling the project would not solve the existing problems at JKIA, “which is no different from a matatu stage.”

Junet urged Kenyans who criticised the Adani project to propose alternative ideas for improving the airport.

He noted that PPPs were transforming economies globally and said Kenyans should consider their potential.

“For those of us who were against Adani, let us give alternatives for improving our airport. Even the Expressway was done through a Public-Private Partnership. We cannot do politics at the expense of developing the country. Anybody who can pay to use the Expressway does so gladly,” said Junet.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said he disagreed with the President’s decision to cancel the Adani deals, especially the one involving KETRACO, which was intended to provide electricity to areas that have remained without power for many years.

Atandi argued that the President should have allowed the KETRACO contract to proceed.

Tinderet MP Julius Melly commended the President for cancelling the Adani deals, noting that the manner in which the firm was procured had raised concerns.

He said it was commendable that the President listened to Kenyans and acted accordingly.

Ichung’wah highlighted that the President’s address to Parliament called for expediting the Conflict of Interest Bill.

He noted that the Bill had been passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the Senate, which made amendments that were later contested by the National Assembly, leading to the formation of a mediation committee.

He stressed that the digitisation of procurement systems by the National Treasury, as directed by the President, should be prioritised since issues of corruption often revolve around conflicts of interest and procurement processes.

“The shilling has appreciated against the dollar from a high of Sh162 to Sh129 over the last two years of President William Ruto’s tenure. The government is working towards significantly reducing inflation and containing the high cost of living,” said Ichung’wah.

Junet underlined the importance of transforming the health sector, noting that the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund might not have been done effectively since many Kenyans were unaware of how it operates. He called for a campaign to educate citizens about the fund.

He added that the Conflict of Interest Bill seemed designed to target MPs, ignoring Cabinet Secretaries and other political appointees, which prompted the Senate to propose several amendments.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei said, for the first time, the issues of femicide and gender-based violence had been given prominence by the President in his address.

She urged Kenyans to protect and guide their children to shield them from people intent on harming them.