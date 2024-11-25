Gachagua vows not to repeat 2022 mistakes in his 2027 plan

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accompanied by his wife Pastor Dorcas and family members address journalists at Karen hospital after being discharged from the facility where he had been admitted after falling ill during the Senate proceedings on October 20, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will give the Mount Kenya people a new political direction in January as his allies revealed plans to craft a new political party and coalition for 2027 election.

Gachagua described his 2022 support for President William Ruto as a "political miscalculation" and vowed not to repeat the same mistake as he works with like-minded leaders to unveil a new political direction.

Speaking at AIPCA Church in Kangari Muranga the impeached former DP launched a broadside against Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government alleging its out of touch with the reality of economic hardship facing Kenyans.

Gachagua said Ruto defied his advice against awarding the Indian Group conglomerate, Adani Group, tenders to expand the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and power transmission lines.

The former DP said Ruto was following the footsteps of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Government which was note-deaf to the plight of Kenyans despite complaints or advice from other leaders.

He said Ruto betrayed his trust, and his ouster was due to his stand on the Adani deals. Speaking at Kangari AIPCA Church in Kigumo, Murang'a, Gachagua said he was holding a meeting with other leaders to chart the way forward.

“I faced the President with courage on issues that were not in order but he defied. Speaking for the interest of Kenyans and my people in the mountain led to my impeachment,” said Gachagua.

He added: "I am holding deliberations with traders, professionals, and leaders from the mountain, and in January next year I will give direction the mountain will follow to chart our destiny,” said Gachagua.

Present were host Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro, Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang’a), Karungo Thangw’a(Kiambu), John Methu (Nyandarua), Kamau Murango( Kirinyaga).

Other MPs were James Gakuya, Benjamin Gathiru Embakasi Central), Amos Mwago(Starehe) and Edward Muriu (Gatanga).

He said it was a shock that the majority of the leaders in the mountain were still living in denial as some have failed to resonate with the needs of the community they represent.

“Ruto is today doing what used to be done by the former region,” said Gachagua, adding that the heckling in Embu and Murang’a should not be blamed on them, but the aftermath of the disturbed mountain.

“I had warned them against playing around with the mountain and the people are speaking their minds,” said Gachagua.

The MPs called for investigations into state officers who allegedly received the Sh9.2 billion bribe from Adan.

Gachagua's allies also revealed that they were working on the formation of a political party ahead of the 2027 general election to ensure they had freedom.

Gakuya said there was a need for the region to have a political party to ensure its interests would be respected. "We need to chart our destiny to avoid the scenario we are in today in UDA," said Gakuya.

Muriu said the government should be told that SHIF is nonperforming thus exposing the residents to challenges.

“Leaders should stop being lazy and instead seal the loopholes to siphon and should be courageous and point at the ills in the government,” said Muriu.

Thangw’a said the Fundraising Act, before the Senate, was designed to ensure that money raised would be subjected to taxation.

“With no performing health sector, those intending for a Harambee must seek a permit two weeks before. I will introduce amendments to ensure it will be friendly to the residents,” said the Kiambu senator.

The host, Munyoro, told the government that the leadership will always stand by the truth. "There are a lot of ills happening in Kenya, and tea farmers in Kigumo are demanding a refund of Sh100 Million for the subsided fertiliser," he said.

Nyutu said the incidents at Embu and Kirogo villages were actions of the people expressing themselves without being pressurised by the politicians.

In Kirogo, during the burial of nominated MCA Mark Wainaina, Nyutu said the residents booed the representative reading the deputy president Prof Kithure Kindiki.

"Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang’ata read the sign and handed President William Ruto a message of condolence to the family of Mark to avoid any embarrassment,” said Nyutu.