No, thank you, Catholic bishops reject Sh5.6 million donation from Ruto

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops from left, Philip Anyolo, Maurice Muhatia, Anthony Muheria and Martin Kivuva during a press conference in Nairobi on April 11th 2024. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has rejected a Sh5.6 million donation made by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during their visit to Soweto Catholic Church on Sunday.

Metropolitan Archbishop Philip Anyolo, in a statement on Monday, said funds already received would be returned.

President Ruto had donated Sh600,000 to the choir and Sh2 million for the construction of the Father’s House, along with a promise of an additional Sh3 million and a parish bus. Governor Johnson Sakaja, on his part, contributed Sh200,000.

"Politicians are most welcome to attend Church for their spiritual nourishment, but they are encouraged to do so as ordinary Christians, without leveraging their political gain,” said Anyolo.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the Church's neutrality to serve as a place for spiritual growth and community support, free from political influence.

"In light of these directives, and in adherence to the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024 under Section 10(2), it is deemed that any person who solicits or receives money or a benefit conducts a fundraising appeal, regardless of whether the representation made was direct or indirect. Such fundraising appeals require a permit in accordance with the Bill," Anyolo stated.

This decision follows recent criticism from Catholic bishops, who accused the government of lacking integrity and failing to meet key obligations, including payments owed to essential service providers.