Ruto responds to catholic bishops 'hard-hitting' statement

President William Ruto during a graduation ceremony at Tangaza College on Nov 15, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto has responded to sharp criticism from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), who accused his administration of fostering a "culture of lies."

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at Tangaza University on Friday, November 15, Ruto urged the clergy to ensure their statements are factual to avoid misleading the public.

“I urge all leaders, including the clergy, to work together toward building a nation we can all be proud of. Even as we discuss important national issues, we must remain factual to avoid falling into the same traps we accuse others of,” he said.

In a light-hearted but pointed remark, the president suggested that Tangaza University, which is affiliated with the Catholic Church, extend its training to clergy from other denominations.

“In the Apostles' Creed, we all affirm belief in the one holy Catholic Church, even those of us in other faiths. I have noticed some churches lack adequately trained clergy. Tangaza University should consider offering training to clergy across denominations,” Ruto added.

His comments came a day after the KCCB called out his administration for failing to deliver on promises and accused it of fostering dishonesty.

“The culture of lies is swiftly replacing integrity and respect. Truth seems to no longer exist in our politics, and Kenyans have unfortunately normalized these falsehoods,” the bishops said.

They also condemned the rampant corruption, unethical leadership, abductions, and killings, urging Kenyans to hold politicians accountable.

The bishops’ statement elicited widespread reactions, prompting responses from government ministries, including health and education, as well as the government spokesperson.

During the event, Ruto expressed optimism that challenges surrounding the new university funding model would soon be resolved.