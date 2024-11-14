The Standard

What was discussed in DP Kithure Kindiki's first cabinet meeting

By Winfrey Owino | 55m ago
President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, where he was briefed on the country’s economic status.

This is the first cabinet meeting with Prof. Kithure Kindkiki as the Deputy President,

The cabinet meeting also made five key resolutions whose implementation is likely to affect various sectors of the country’s economy.

First, National Polytechnics in the country are set to increase from 23 to 28. This was after Cabinet resolved to upgrade Michuki TTI, Mitunguu TTI, Ol' lessos TTI, Nairobi TTI and Friends College of Research and Technology in Kaimosi.

The Cabinet has also approved the transfer of management of Amboseli National Park to the Kajiado County Government from the national government.

Meanwhile, the government has paid Sh5 billion National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) debt owed to hospitals, while 14 million Kenyans registered for SHIF, Cabinet says.

At the meeting, the members reported that Kenya’s inflation has reduced to 2.7 per cent in October 2024, the lowest since 2007, from a high of 9.6 per cent in September 2022.

The cabinet meeting also discussed how food prices had reduced in various areas of the country.

What was discussed in DP Kithure Kindiki's first cabinet meeting
