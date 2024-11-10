Once a Rising Star, Now Silent: Where is Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro?

When Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro handed a rait to President William Ruto during their 2022 campaigns at Maela in Naivasha, Nakuru County. [File, Standard]

Where is the charismatic Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, who not long ago was seen as a promising presidential contender?

Once a vibrant and energetic figure frequently in the public eye, both in public spaces and the National Assembly, Nyoro has recently faded from the spotlight.

When opposition against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua began, Nyoro was among the first to launch sharp rebukes, leading many to believe he was President William Ruto’s favoured choice and positioned to benefit should Gachagua's influence wane.

Early last year, Nyoro travelled across the country championing national unity and inclusivity, contrasting with Gachagua’s numerous visits to Mt Kenya, where he advocated for the “one man, one vote, one shilling” resource-sharing formula.

“We are doing everything to ensure that every part of this country experiences the benefits of our government development projects,” Nyoro said in February at an education bursary forum in Kabete, where he served as chief guest.

Nyoro also visited regions like Uasin Gishu, Embu, Laikipia, Garissa, Bungoma, and others, often representing the President at fundraisers.

At these events, he travelled by helicopter with other elected leaders who publicly pledged their loyalty and acknowledged him as their link to the President.

At such gatherings, Nyoro would convey the President’s greetings, even being honoured as an elder on one occasion.

On January 9, a delegation visited Kiharu to study Nyoro’s approach to managing the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), a move that reportedly strained his relationship with Gachagua. Leaders from Murang’a noted that while Kiambu and Nyeri had long held influential positions, Murang’a had lagged behind.

Nyoro’s close allies include Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, MPs Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Betty Maina (Woman Representative), Edwin Mugo (Mathioya), Peter Kihungi (Kangema), and Kamau Munyoro (Kigumo).

When not at public events with a group of MPs, Nyoro frequently posted photos with the President, captioned with his signature phrase, “We are Africans and Africa is our business,” showcasing their close ties.

As chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, Nyoro was once vocal on the National Assembly floor in defending the government’s agenda. However, since the debate on Gachagua’s impeachment surfaced, he has pulled back. Nyoro has avoided visiting other constituencies as chief guest, stopped sharing photos with the President, and refrained from appearances on vernacular stations where he once discussed Ruto’s agenda.

Nyoro notably refrained from signing Gachagua’s impeachment petition and was absent when 282 MPs voted on the motion.

Close allies reveal that Nyoro decided to step back in light of Gachagua’s situation. When President William Ruto's personal Assistant Farouk Kibet handed over a million shillings to Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during funds drive for St Marys Lwanda Parish in Malava on Dec 18, 2022. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Addressing those questioning his silence, Nyoro recently posted on X: “To those reaching out, I’m doing fine. I’m well, and thank you for your concern.”

Gatanga MP Edward Muriu confirmed Nyoro’s low profile was intentional, saying, “He told me that he decided to take a back seat during the impeachment, as his conscience didn’t allow him to get involved in Gachagua’s conflicts.”

Muriu added, “He is a friend to the President but sees a future in politics. His silence was not due to his relationship with Gachagua.”

Three days ago, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino posted a picture with Nyoro on Instagram, accompanied by a cryptic message quoting Ephesians 4: “Put off the old man and put on the new man... quit feeding the old man.”

Some pro-government MPs have since expressed discontent with Nyoro’s silence and are reportedly planning to remove him from his role as chair of the Budget and National Planning Committee, but he remains resolute.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru suggested that Nyoro’s silence might stem from the awareness that he could be next if he opposes his peers. “It’s high time Mt Kenya leaders realize they should avoid targeting one of their own,” Gathiru said. Nyoro reportedly told allies, “I fear taking a knife to stab my elder brother regardless of our differences,” about Gachagua’s impeachment.

According to sources, Nyoro’s decision to remain uninvolved in the impeachment may affect his political fortunes, but he is optimistic, seeing his youth and energy as advantages to catch up in the future.

Some leaders from Mt Kenya considered Nyoro as a possible replacement for Gachagua, but others who led the impeachment opposed him, arguing that he should not benefit from a conflict he stepped back from.

Aside from Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kangata and Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru were also floated as potential deputies.

Nyoro’s absence hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Kenyans like Remy Ngala remarking, “Nyoro’s silence, indeed, has a profound impact given his influence and understanding of the dynamics within the Mount Kenya region.”

Many see his silence as a possible strategic move, potentially signalling future political plans. For influential figures like Nyoro, silence can sometimes be more telling than direct involvement.