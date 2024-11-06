President Ruto, CS Mudavadi send congratulatory messages to Trump

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi have congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his continued strong lead in the elections.

This comes when media projections indicate that the former president will likely bag more than 270 electoral votes.

In a post on his official X page, President Ruto has said that as Trump begins his second non-consecutive term as US President, Kenya is ready to enhance cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

"As you embark on this phase of your journey of leadership, Kenya stands ready to further enhance our cooperation on matters of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology and innovation, peace and security, and sustainable development," President Ruto said.

Ruto highlighted over six decades of Kenya-US partnerships citing the need to further deepen the ties between the two countries.

Diplomacy and foreign policy experts say the messaging is likely to be a way for the Kenyan Government to align with the incoming regime to ensure continuity of ongoing projects.

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi also took to his X page and said "This election has been a testament to the resilience of democratic values, with Americans making their voices resoundingly heard. As you prepare to assume leadership, leaders worldwide anticipate the opportunity to work together once more in addressing global challenges and advancing a brighter future for all,".

Once his win is confirmed, Trump will return to the nation’s highest office four years after losing the election, In 2020 he was accused of attempting to overturn the results.

He has also faced two presidential impeachments, a criminal conviction and many other criminal charges.

He’s also projected to become only the second president to win two nonconsecutive terms.

In a speech before the race was called, Trump said he would usher in a “golden age of America.” He made the economy and immigration a focus of his campaign, many times pushing false claims. He also celebrated Republicans’ projected control of the Senate. Harris is expected to speak later today, CNN reports.