Trump at 99 electoral votes, Harris at 27: US media

By AFP | 1h ago

 

People walk past a TV showing US election results in Ajijic, Jalisco state, Mexico on November 5, 2024. [AFP]

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected.

Initial results are coming in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Harris has so far captured Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC.

So far, that gives Harris 27 electoral votes and Trump 99.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

HARRIS (27)

District of Columbia (3)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Vermont (3)

TRUMP (99)

Alabama (9)

Florida (30)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Missouri (10)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (4)

