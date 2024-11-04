MPs summon UASU in attempt to end lecturers' strike

UASU Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga. [File, Standard]

Members of Parliament are making a last-ditch attempt to resolve the Sh13.8 billion pay dispute involving lecturers of public universities.

The Dons are on strike pushing for better pay. The strike so far has paralysed learning in all public universities across the country, throwing graduation plans into a spin.

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has accused the government for negating the Return to work arrangement that saw lecturers call off the strike in September.

When the lecturers agreed to call off their initial industrial action, the government agreed to fast track total operationalisation of the Return-To-Wwork Formula (RTWF).

In the arrangement as per the 2021-2025 CBA, the minimum pay for graduate assistants was be between Sh63,647 and Sh97,988. For assistant lecturers, enhanced pay ranges between Sh107,872 and Sh166,072 while professors are to earn a monthly salary of between Sh224, 631 and Sh345,816.

The National Assembly Education Committee, in a bid to resolve the impasse, has summoned the union for a meeting today.

In a letter dated October 29, 2024 addressed to UASU Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga, the committee's chairman Julius Melly has called for a meeting to deliberate on the university academic staff strike.

“The committee is considering the matter of the labour dispute between the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Inter-Public Universities' Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF). In this regard, the committee has resolved to meet you to deliberate on the lecture’s strike in public universities with a view to resolving the labour dispute,” states Melly in the letter.

Issues to be discussed include the general terms and provisions of the Return-to-Work agreement between UASU and Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF).

Additionally, dons are to state the status of implementation of this agreement as at October 28 as well as challenges that may have been experienced in the implementation of the Return-to-work agreement.

The lawmakers have given lecturers room to propose a way forward to resolve the dispute and resumption of learning in public Universities.

However, the academic staff Chapter Secretary Dr Maloba Wekesa maintains that they will remain out of their workstations until the money hits their accounts.

“This week is important as the Union honors the invitation by Parliament on Tuesday and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Thursday. Let us remain United, let us remain unshaken,” said Dr Wekesa.

This is the second attempt to solve the stalemate after the first one collapsed with the lecturers faulting the government for failing to honour the deal they signed with the tutors a month ago.

The mediation was first brokered by the Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua between the Ministry of Education, IPUCCF, UASU and Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU).

But two weeks ago Dr Wasonga led the lecturers back to the streets accusing the government of insincerity.

"Our members have received October salaries but the adjustments have not been factored in. We will hold on to our services until they will feel like they want to listen to us. We know they listen well when under pressure," he said.

Dr Wekesa reiterated that the lecturers have vowed to keep off campuses until they are paid their dues.

“The fear mongers among us will NOT deter our resolve to fight for what is our right to earn a living, to have a secure future and protect the dignity of our profession as Don's,” he stated.

The agreement that led to lecturers calling off their strike stated that they were to receive salary raises in all levels.

“The government will NOT run away from the RTWF as signed in Machakos on 26th September 2024. We demand a 7-10 percent increase and a consequent four percent yearly increments on our pay. We will remain unmoved from this agreement that has been shamelessly violated,” he said.