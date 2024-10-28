Misuse of biblical verses in Gachagua impeachment trial

Senate during impeachment trial against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

The impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Parliament saw lawmakers turn to the bible as proponents and opponents interpreted the scriptures to suit their arguments.

On Monday, clerics and scholars interviewed said politicians and lawyers should be careful in cherry-picking biblical verses for expediency without giving them proper context.

They argued that in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, there were instances of politicians' text jacking, twisting the original meaning of some biblical passages to score political points.

Catholic Malindi Diocese Bishop Willybard Lagho said some unashamedly spread falsehoods about the verses to camouflage their true intention in advancing their political ambitions.

“The use of biblical verses for selfish interests amounts to misuse of religion or weaponising it for political gains. They intend to endear themselves as religious people and appear righteous,” he said.

He argued that the use of the bible verses by politicians during the Gachagua’s impeachment should be condemned the same way radical clerics use verses from the bible and Quran to radicalise followers or terrorists.

“Such abuse of religious texts can only be compared to religious extremists who use religious verses to recruit members to justify killings of perceived enemies,” said Bishop Lagho.

Another Catholic priest, Father Mathias Chome, commended legislators who quoted the bible as confirmation that they know God exists.

Chome warned the legislators against using the bible as a tool to incite or divide in pursuit of their selfish goals. “Our concern is a misinterpretation of the verses as we saw in Parliament,” he said

“Even the devil knows what is contained in the bible. The devil quoted it in trying to tempt Jesus. We know some politicians rarely go to church but are quick to quote a bible in rallies,” he said.

In his opening submission, Siaya Governor James Orengo, representing the National Assembly during the Senate impeachment trial against Gachagua, cited the book of Exodus to back his case.

Mr Orengo, whose inclusion in the legal of lawyers National Assembly sparked outrage from the defense, was reportedly tasked to cross-examine the DP at the tail end of the trial.

He quoted Exodus 22: 22-23 to depict the DP as a greedy man who disinherited his late brother’s widow and orphans.

“Ye shall not afflict any widow or fatherless child. If thou afflict them in any wise, and they cry at all unto me, I will surely hear their cry; And my wrath shall wax hot, and I will kill you with the sword, and your wives shall be widows, and your children fatherless.”

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua also invoked Exodus 23:1 to emphasize the moral implications of the impeachment process, specifically, going for the mover of the motion, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

The verse states: “You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.”

Mr Wambua cited the verse, claiming Mutuse was not the author of the motion.

“I ask this because, in all accounts, the witness has failed to prove anything. Is this your motion or were you called to sign the motion and to come and defend it here,” he asked Mutuse.

It is however, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’s choice of John 8 about an adulterous woman that perplexed his colleagues. Biblical scholars say the chapter shows there is no judgment in Christian life.

John 8:3-11 states: “And the scribes and the Pharisees bring a woman taken in adultery, and having set her in the midst, they say unto him, Teacher, this woman hath been taken in adultery, in the very act.

In the Law, Moses commanded us to stone such women. Now what do you say?” The scribes and the Pharisees were using this question as a trap, to have a basis for accusing him.

The good book says that Jesus bent down and started to write on the ground with his finger, but when they insisted on the question he straightened up and told them; “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” He again stooped down and wrote on the ground.

And one by one, the accusers went away before Jesus looked up and asked the women if anyone had condemned her. “Not one sir,” she replied.

“Then neither do I condemn you. Go now and leave your life of sin.” Senator Kajwang argued that the man who committed the act with the women should have also been taken before Jesus.

A lecturer at Florida Gulf Coast University in the US Prof Peter Ndiangui said it was absurd for legislators to misinterpret and twist scriptures in the Bible to support or oppose the impeachment motion.

He said for the first time, Kenyans witnessed a troubling spectacle during the impeachment trial as MPs and Senators strived to cherry-pick biblical verses without giving them proper interpretation or context.

“Many senators acted as pseudo-preachers, misusing their platforms and bible. Why did we hear senators quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, which speaks to love, patience, and kindness because that is the foundation of Christianity?” said Ndiangui, the Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Department of Department of Leadership, Counseling, and Human Development.

He pointed out that some of the verses that were misapplied include Galatians 6:7, Proverbs 11:3, Exodus 22, and John 8: 3-11. “One is left to wonder if these leaders possess fundamental teaching of Christ,” he said.

Gachagua was impeached by the Senate that found him guilty of charges, including perpetuating tribalism, insubordination to the president, corruption, and money laundering.

The High Court in Kerugoya stayed the impeachment, and the hearing of cases challenging his removal from office will start this week.