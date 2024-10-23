The Standard

Gachagua impeachment: DCJ Mwilu can empanel a bench, court rules

By Stephanie Wangari | 30m ago
Court in session during a ruling on Wednesday, October 23. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The High Court has ruled that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu acted within her authority when she empaneled a three-judge bench to hear cases challenging the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

In a decision delivered on Wednesday, Justices Eric Ogola, Antony Mrima, and Dr. Freda Mugambi found that Mwilu had properly exercised her administrative powers in forming the bench. 

The ruling came after Gachagua’s lawyers questioned the legality of the bench’s formation

"Under Article 165(4) of the Constitution, the Deputy Chief Justice is authorised to assign judges when discharging constitutional duties on behalf of the Chief Justice. In this case, we find no fault in the DCJ's decision, particularly since the Chief Justice [Martha Koome] raised no objections," Justice Mrima stated.

On Tuesday, Gachagua’s legal team argued that Article 165 grants the power to appoint a bench solely to the Chief Justice, a responsibility they said could not be delegated to the Deputy Chief Justice. 

Lawyer Kibe Mungai accused the court of bias and raised concerns over the process Mwilu followed.

“The Deputy Chief Justice lacks the authority to empanel a bench. This is unconstitutional. Additionally, on what grounds was an executive application heard on a Saturday? That is a substantive issue,” Mungai argued.

The objection was raised before the official hearing. 

Gachagua is currently facing two legal battles: one challenging his impeachment and another contesting the swearing-in of his replacement.

Related Topics

Ghagua impeachment DCJ Mwilu Judge Antony Mrima
.

Latest Stories

Agriculture experts seek to boost crop production systems
Agriculture experts seek to boost crop production systems
Nairobi
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
19 mins ago
Gachagua impeachment: DCJ Mwilu can empanel a bench, court rules
National
By Stephanie Wangari
30 mins ago
DCI investigating cult -like activities in Kericho church
Rift Valley
By Nikko Tanui
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How MPs have become 'prisoners of fear' after DP impeachment
By Ndung’u Gachane 59 mins ago
Premium How MPs have become 'prisoners of fear' after DP impeachment
From house help to owner of thriving boutique business
By Yvonne Chepkwony 59 mins ago
Premium From house help to owner of thriving boutique business
Kenya's Gen Z protests now spark global rethink on IMF conditions
By Brian Ngugi 59 mins ago
Premium Kenya's Gen Z protests now spark global rethink on IMF conditions
IMF cuts Kenya's 2025 economic growth forecast
By Brian Ngugi 59 mins ago
Premium IMF cuts Kenya's 2025 economic growth forecast
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved