DCI invites Gachagua to report assassination claims

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a press briefing on Sunday, October 21. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to their Mazingira Complex on Kiambu Road to record a statement regarding allegations of assassination attempts.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Gachagua claimed there had been two assassination attempts on him, one in Kisumu and the other in Nyeri. The DCI has stated that these are grave claims that warrant a thorough investigation.

"These are serious allegations coming from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly. In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence to formally record your statement to facilitate prompt and thorough investigations," reads a letter dated Monday, October 21.

Additionally, the DCI assured Gachagua that the matter would be treated with the utmost seriousness.

Gachagua has publicly declared that his life is in danger, adding that President William Ruto should be held accountable if anything were to happen to him.

"For now, my health comes first. While I was here, Ruto ordered the withdrawal of my security in Nyeri and Karen. Officers close to me were disarmed. I did not know Ruto could be that vicious a man I helped become president. How cruel can he be? I bear no grudge. I had not seen this side of Ruto. The man I am seeing now is not the man I thought I knew," Gachagua said.