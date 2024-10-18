The Standard

Tears flow as allies break down for Gachagua

By David Njaaga | 34m ago
From left: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri with his Githunguri counterpart Gathoni Wamuchomba at Karen Hospital in Nairobi on Thursday. [Screen grab]

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday evening broke down as they expressed their frustration with the government for continuing his impeachment process while he remains hospitalised.

Gachagua's hospitalisation came minutes before he was due to take the stand as a key witness in his defence during the impeachment hearing at the Senate.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the impeachment of Gachagua, citing gross violations of the Constitution, including misuse of office, unlawful wealth acquisition and divisive politics.

 "According to Articles 145 and 150 of the constitution, the Senate has resolved to remove from office Rigathi Gachagua EGH by impeachment," said Kingi during the Senate session.

Gachagua's legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, had requested an adjournment of the impeachment proceedings to October 22, citing the deputy president's health condition. He said Gachagua was admitted at Karen Hospital in Nairobi. 

Muite explained, "The Deputy President has been taken sick and is currently in the hospital. We request a short adjournment to assess his condition and consult with doctors."

However, the Senate plenary opted to continue with the impeachment process despite the request.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri became emotional after visiting Gachagua, shedding tears as he expressed his disappointment at the Senate’s decision to proceed with the impeachment despite the deputy president’s absence.

"They can take all his property but his health should be paramount. We leave everything to God and will see him tomorrow," said Ngunjiri, visibly shaken outside the hospital.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba also appeared tearful, urging the government to stop frustrating Gachagua.

"If you are so interested in the deputy president's seat, you can keep it. But leave him alone and the little he has at his age," said Wamuchomba, emphasising the distress felt by Gachagua's allies.

Cleophas Malalah, former UDA Secretary-General, joined the chorus of disappointment, addressing the press during the Thursday evening visit.

"The person who was stripped of his clothes before his family to make you the president is now here at Karen Hospital sick, but you are still fighting him. What kind of human being are you, Mr. President?" asked Malalah, stressing that Gachagua's health should take precedence.

The High Court has since issued orders halting Gachagua’s removal and the swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as the new deputy president, pending further court proceedings on October 24.

