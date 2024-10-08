281 MPs vote to impeach Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives to defend himself against the accusations against him in the Impeachment Motion at the National Assembly, Parliament, Nairobi on October 8, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been impeached.

Gachagua was impeached on Tuesday evening after 281 Members of Parliament voted to send him packing on 11 counts of gross misconduct.

44 Members of Parliament voted against the impeachment motion while 1 abstained.

Gachagua had put on a spirited defence against the accusations levelled against him but the August house had already resolved to send Gachagua parking.

Gachagua is the first Deputy President to be impeached under the 2010 Constitution.

On October 1, 2024, the notice of the Special Motion to remove Gachagua from office by way of impeachment was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Mutuse mounted 11 accusations against Gachagua accusing him of money laundering and the use of his position to award his companies government tenders.

Summary of Gachagua's defense at impeachment hearing

In the motion, Mutuse said in a span of two years, the DP had fallen into headwinds with two administrations where he was once an insider and pushed out on claims of acquiring massive wealth by using his influence to bag big money tenders from the government.

Gachagua’s fate now lies in the hands of the Senate. Deputy President prosecuting his case against an impeachment motion in the National Assembly Chambers. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now has two days to notify his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi within two days, as stipulated in Article 145 (2)(a) of the Constitution.

Kingi will be required to convene a Senate meeting within seven days to consider the charges against Gachagua.

As outlined in Article 145 (3)(b), the Senate may establish a Special Committee of 11 Members to investigate the allegations within this seven-day timeframe. Articles 145 (4)(a) and (b) mandate that this Committee report its findings to the Senate within 10 days.

If at least Two-Thirds of the Senate Members—comprising 67 total, including 47 elected and 20 nominated—vote to uphold any impeachment charges, Gachagua shall cease to hold office, as specified in Article 145 (7).

This means that a minimum of 45 senators must support the Motion to remove the Deputy President from office.