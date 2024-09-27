Gen Z protests were designed to overthrow Ruto, Kindiki tells MPs

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki addresses a past press conference. [File, Standard]

The anti-government protests that rocked the country three months ago were designed to overthrow President William Ruto’s administration, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

Prof Kindiki made the allegations when he appeared before a parliamentary committee to answer questions about the ongoing abductions and extra-judicial killings by police officers.

He defended the use of force on protesters who breached Parliament during the demonstrations noting that it was necessary to protect the institution and avert a coup.

“What happened in Kenya in June and July was unprecedented...for the first time we came short of burning the country and destroying constitutional institutions including Parliament. There was an attempt to burn and attack other protected areas such as Supreme Court, because there was an attack on the office of the CJ,” the CS said.

“Those who had taken advantage of the protests had also intended to access State House and take it over unconstitutionally,” he added.

“If we did not use force on that day, then we would have a different country right now...If we overthrow Constitutional Institutions such as Parliament and the Judiciary then we will not have a country,” said Kindiki.

The CS also argued that the protesters who breached Parliament were intent on harming MPs.

“Without defending my officers, I would like to say that the crowd that came to Parliament was so massive that at some point they overpowered officers. In the process, officers trying to deal with this people could have shot someone,” explained.

During a sitting of the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Kindiki was pressed to explain the events surrounding the June 25 attack on Parliament, a lack of policy to deter abductions, excessive use of force on protesters and the slow process of identifying officers behind the death of Kenyans exercising their rights.

Kindiki said that a total 42 people lost their lives during the anti-government protests, 1,208 were arrested across the country while 132 cases of missing persons were reported.

Two unidentified bodies were discovered during the demonstrations in June and July.

The Gabriel Tongoyo-led committee, however, sought to know why, despite the President saying his administration does not condone abductions, they seem to have become the order of the day since the protests.

“The 132 people that have disappeared, where are they? I think this is information that the government can provide but it has not. This is very unfortunate,” stated Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo.

Documents tabled before the committee showed that out of the total 132 missing persons, Nairobi accounted for the highest with 34, while Nyeri had 28, Kirinyaga 16, Nyandarua 13, Kitui nine, Garissa eight, Mombasa five, Machakos six, Kisumu four, Mandera four, Kajiado three, Tharaka Nithi one and Wajir one person.

Kindiki said the government did not condone the abductions either by the police or criminals.

“The government has no policy on extra-judicial killings. However, the government is aware there are isolated incidents where isolated officers are subjected to investigations due to incidents of murder. In such circumstances, the law takes its course,” he said.

The CS also argued that it would be unfair to conclude that whenever someone is reported missing, it is because they had been abducted by police for their participation in protests.

He said efforts to trace the missing people were ongoing.

Oundo asked Kindiki whether it was possible to identify the officers responsible for death the 42 Kenyans and what measures had been taken to compensate families of the victims.

“I did not admit that the police were behind the killings. Some of those who lost their lives did so because of bullet wounds...the process of identifying those responsible is forensic and it may take time,” the CS responded.

Meanwhile, the Interior ministry is set to commence the prosecution of high profile individuals linked to the chaos and destruction of property during the protests.

“We have evidence that they financed Kenyans to loot property and even invade serious institutions like the Parliament of Kenya,” Kindiki said.