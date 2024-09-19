Will Douglas Kanja end police impunity?

Inspector General of Police nominee Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

Douglas Kanja will now assume the position of Inspector General of Police after the National Assembly Wednesday approved his nomination.

Kanja who is now waiting in the wings for his swearing-in by President William Ruto, got the nod from the House after MPs from across the political divide unanimously voted to approve his nomination as IG.

During the debate of a report on his nomination, the MPs heaped praise on the police boss describing him as a seasoned officer whose rise through the ranks made him ready to head the National Police Service. On the flip side, they also demanded that he institute changes given that he takes over the reins at a time when the service was at its lowest.

Rarienda MP Otiende Amollo told Kanja to uproot officers who exhibited impunity in their duties and a disdain for the Constitution.

“This nominee is being nominated as the Inspector General at a very difficult time when the police service is under a microscope. It's under the microscope for various reasons. First of all, for impunity…. it is a time that the acting IG is demonstrating absolute impunity against the court. It is at a time the acting IG is demonstrating impunity by withdrawing bodyguards of a judge because of the orders that they perceive to be adverse,” said Amollo.

“As we speak, it is sad that an elected leader from Wajir is missing. There are also about six other Kenyans who are also missing in respect of whom there's been a court order for production and even a summoning of the Acting IG yet IG has not appeared in court and their whereabouts are still unknown,” he added.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed called on the IG nominee to look into police welfare.

“With his nomination and hopefully approval, the IG now has the opportunity to make changes…the officers live in horrifying conditions and for decades nothing tangible has been done to change their situation,” said Mohammed.

He further cautioned the IG against being used politically. “He (Kanja) should be protecting the rights of all Kenyans. I hope he will do things differently. Let us give him a chance,” he said.

Majority Chief Whip Sylvanus Osoro moved to address concerns over Kanja’s age noting that the 60-year requirement age only applies to public servants and not State officers.

“Mr Speaker Kanja will be appointed as a State officer and not a public servant. I do not see why we should form a debate over the nominee's age,” said Osoro.

Further, the legislators demanded that the IG put an end to forced disappearances, and police brutality against protestors and stop the increased kidnappings.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie told Kanja to inculcate a culture of public engagement to avoid the acrimonious relationship between it and Kenyans.

At the same time, the behaviour of the acting IG Gilbert Masengeli was featured during the proceedings.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya criticized Masengeli for ignoring Court orders and blasted him for acting as if he was above the law.

"The acting Inspector General thinks he is above the law. He is not above the law. He must go to court and answer to all charges," said Baya.

“The President is clear, he does not want disappearances and he does not want impunity. We hope that the new Inspector General will help the President achieve this… We hope that under Kanja, the police will not be seen as a temple of corruption as it has been in the past," he added,

Masengeli was last week sentenced to six months in jail for failing to comply with seven court summons to explain the whereabouts of activists Bob Micheni Njagi, Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam Longton, who are said to have been abducted by the police almost two months ago.

Kanja is now expected to take over from Japheth Koome who was forced out of office by the anti-government protests. He will be the sixth Inspector General of Police and third since President Ruto took over.