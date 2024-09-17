Governor Nyaribo survives impeachment after failing to appear before assembly

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo. [File, Standard]

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has survived an impeachment motion.

Nyaribo survived the impeachment by a whisker after 12 members of the county Assembly voted to save him against 22 who wanted him impeached.

Those who wanted him out of the office needed at least 23 votes.

This is the second time Nyaribo has survived impeachment tide after the county assembly failed to gather enough votes for his first ouster 11 months ago.

The governor had failed to turn up at the Assembly for an impeachment hearing.

Instead, the Governor sent his legal team, led by County Attorney Erustus Orina, Advocates Jacob Ngwele and Julius Anyoka and other legal officers attached to his office.

Members of his Executive Committee and County Secretary Jack Magara were also present during the assembly session that was chaired by Speaker Enock Okero.

After the presentation of the motion by Nominated MCA Evans Juma Matunda, Magombo Ward MCA Minda Riechi seconded it, after which the Speaker invited Nyaribo's legal team to table responses.

The governor is accused of alleged gross violation of the law by illegally recruiting two senior directors at the office of the County Human Resources office, violation of the law by discriminating against beneficiaries of the county education bursary fund based on parents' voter registration, disobedience of the law and conspiracy to defraud the county of funds through manipulation of the payroll.

The charges are similar to what the Ward Reps accused Nyaribo of 11 months ago.

At the time, the county chief survived after the MCAs failed to rally enough members to support the effort.

Nyaribo has also broken ranks with some of his key allies, including his deputy, James Gesami.

The Governor has not also been on good terms with several politicians from the area, who have criticized his leadership style.

Nyaribo has vowed to show the county residents that he is not culpable.

"I am sure I will be vindicated at the end of the day. Nothing can harm a clean person," he said.