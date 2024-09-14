Two years on: Security lapses that riddled Ruto's administration

The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla. [John Muchucha, Standard]

Since President William Ruto took office in September 2022, his administration has faced several significant security challenges.

The Standard revisits some key mishaps, and how the public reacted.

June 25 Parliament Breach

Among the key failures was an unprecedented incident on June 25, 2024, when protesters stormed Parliament, demonstrating against planned tax hikes in the Finance Bill 2024.

For the first time in Kenya's history, security was breached in Parliament, resulting in parts of the building being set ablaze.

When the unrest quieted down, five people lay dead from gunshot wounds, while many others were injured as police used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The chaos forced MPs to flee for safety, some seeking refuge in ambulances, while others were evacuated through an underground tunnel.

In an address later that evening, Ruto condemned the breach, calling it "an unprecedented attack on Kenya's democracy."

He would then deploy the military to the Kenyan streets to restore order after the incident gained global attention. "The government has mobilized all available resources to ensure that such a situation will not happen again," he said in a televised statement.

But the decision was not taken lightly, as the Law Society of Kenya and other human rights activists took Ruto and the immediate former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to court over the decision.

Police Inspector General Koome Resigns

It was in Kenya Kwanza’s second year of administration that saw the resignation of Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome.

The move, analysts interpreted as a sign of instability within the National Police Service.

Koome stepped down following criticism over his handling of months-long anti-finance Bill and anti-government protests.

His successor, Gilbert Masengeli, who is still serving in an acting capacity, has also faced scrutiny. A High Court on Friday, September 13 sentenced Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt, related to the disappearance of three individuals during the protests. The judge granted him seven days to appear in court and explain their whereabouts.

General Francis Ogolla’s Chopper Crash

The sudden death of Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla on April 18, 2024, further rocked the nation.

Ogolla, who became the first CDF in post-independence Kenya to die in office, died in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, along with nine other military personnel.

His death occurred less than a year after his appointment, and he was due to retire in 2025.

Ruto declared three days of national mourning, and Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahiriri was appointed to replace Ogolla, in line with Section 23 of the KDF Act, which mandates that the Defence Council recommends the CDF to the President for appointment.

Prison Break

As if the happenings of the first half of 2024 were not shocking enough, in the wire-meshed corners of Gigiri Police Station lay another surprise.

On August 20, 2024, Collins Jumaisi, the main suspect in the Kware dumpsite murders, and 12 other prisoners escaped from the Gigiri Police Station under unclear circumstances.

Jumaisi, 33, who police described as a "vampire, a psychopath", was arrested in July after the horrific discovery of several female mutilated bodies in a rubbish dump in Kware, Pipeline in Nairobi.

He was awaiting arraignment at the time of his escape. Five police officers were arrested and presented in court, following Jumaisi’s escape.

Shakahola Massacre

The Shakahola Forest massacre further tarnished the country's security agencies, especially the intelligence services.

Over 400 bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola Forest in Malindi, with more than 600 people still unaccounted for.

The victims, allegedly following cult leader Paul Makenzi, who is in police custody, were convinced to starve themselves to death to reach heaven more quickly—a shocking case that has left the country grappling with its security failures.

In addition to these high-profile incidents, the country has seen an uptick in banditry and violence in regions such as the North Rift Valley, despite government crackdowns.

These challenges, along with concerns over resource management within the security forces, have exposed weaknesses in the administration's ability to handle national security.