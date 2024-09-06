156 boys housed in Endarasha Academy dorm gutted by fire

Parents and guardians gather outside Hillside Endarasha Academy administration block awaiting directions from DCI detectives on Friday, Sept 6. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

A total of 156 boys were housed in the Hillside Endarasha Academy dormitory, which was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.

The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and security agencies.

"The Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Interior, National Administration, and the Ministry of Health to manage the situation and ensure that injured students receive the best medical care," Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said in a statement.

"In line with President William Ruto’s directive, the Ministry of Education is collaborating with security agencies to determine the root cause of the fire.”

The school has a capacity of 824 students, including 402 boys and 422 girls.

Currently, 316 students are boarders—156 boys and 150 girls. All 156 boys were in the dormitory at the time of the fire.

As of noon Friday, The Standard confirmed the deaths of 17 students, with 14 others injured.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, who is currently in China, is returning to Kenya in response to the incident.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected to give a national briefing later today.