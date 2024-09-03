The Standard

Kenya joins Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank with new development funding

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
President William Ruto (left) during a meeting with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun in China. [PCS]

Kenya has officially joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a fully paid member.

President William Ruto said the move will enable the country to access concessional funding for various development projects, including infrastructure, climate change efforts, connectivity, regional cooperation and technology-enabled projects.

Ruto announced on Tuesday, September 3, after meeting AIIB President and Board of Directors Chairman Jin Liqun at the bank’s headquarters in Beijing, China.

 He said Kenya’s membership in the AIIB will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s development agenda.

"The membership will enable Kenya to access concessional funding for infrastructure, climate change efforts, connectivity, regional cooperation and technology-enabled projects," said Ruto.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, established in 2016, is a multilateral development institution with 109 members and a capitalisation of $100 billion.

Proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the bank aims to provide funding to developing countries as an alternative to Western lending institutions.

Kenya joins 13 other African countries that are AIIB members.

 In 2023, the bank disbursed Sh205 billion to three African countries: Egypt, Rwanda and Cote d'Ivoire.

Ruto, who is in China for the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, also held talks with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He noted the strong diplomatic relations between Kenya and China, highlighting key infrastructure projects including the Standard Gauge Railway and Nairobi Expressway as successful collaborations.

Ruto said the AIIB membership aligns with Kenya's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), aiming to accelerate development and boost economic growth.

He expressed optimism about leveraging the AIIB partnership to further the country’s development objectives.

Related Topics

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Ruto China Tour President William Ruto Kenya-China Relations
.

Latest Stories

NLC in a spot for withholding billions in land compensation
NLC in a spot for withholding billions in land compensation
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
15 mins ago
China to take over construction of Rironi-Mau Summit road
National
By Macharia Kamau
44 mins ago
Migosi ordered to appoint education quality council
National
By Kamau Muthoni
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Chandarias built a global business empire that will not stop growing
By Manu Chandaria 2 hrs ago
Premium Chandarias built a global business empire that will not stop growing
Falling pump prices fail to spur fuel consumption amid tough economic times
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium Falling pump prices fail to spur fuel consumption amid tough economic times
Banks with the priciest, cheapest loans revealed in analysis
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Premium Banks with the priciest, cheapest loans revealed in analysis
Country in crisis mode: Education, health, economy in dire straits
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 day ago
Premium Country in crisis mode: Education, health, economy in dire straits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved