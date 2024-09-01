Ruto on the spot over many costly 'working tours' amid austerity

President William Ruto at Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The choice between spending his time at the State House or on the road seems to be an easy one for President William Ruto.

He, undoubtedly, enjoys the outdoors more, hence his infamous "tanga tanga" reference by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As soon as his new-found ally Raila Odinga offered him some wriggle room from the youth-led protests that left his administration reeling, the Head of State was back on his "development tours" or "working tours", as branded by the president's press team.

Ruto has been busy this past week earning raucous welcomes in Raila's Nyanza backyard, where he "launched" projects and held several packed roadside rallies. The president also attended the homecoming ceremonies of Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (National Treasury) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).

Last week, he attended Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya's homecoming, which was preceded by that of his mining counterpart Hassan Joho. Days earlier, he had toured the Mt Kenya region, where Ruto is losing popularity.

The president has used his tours to the various regions to launch projects and issue fresh pledges on the back of unfulfilled ones. More critically, the tours have had a political goal - showing off his latest chess move of poaching opposition politicians and testing the popularity of his "broad-based" government.

Ruto's hobbies do not come cheap. For starters, there is the cost of flying to his various destinations and the heavy motorcade that accompanies him in all his stops. Everyone in his entourage, his deputy and local politicians, have their motorcades.

Critics have pointed out that the president spends too much money to launch or unveil projects that cost significantly less or never take off. Ruto has previously been chided for flying choppers to unveil taps and plant trees amid assurances of austerity.

In the first nine months of the previous financial year, the State House spent Sh750 million on domestic travel with the Executive Office of the President consuming Sh34 million on local tours. During the same period, Ministries, Departments and Agencies spent Sh12.3 billion on domestic travel, according to a report by the Controller of Budget.

"There is no austerity and Kenyans are aware that the millions spent on travelling can fund other programmes. He could direct them to ensure enough medicines in hospitals," said Gitile Naituli, a leadership and management professor.

"It should worry him that he is getting massive crowds on a working day. He can put that money to securing employment for Kenya's youth," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief has seemed under pressure to have goodies ready for whatever area he visits, setting himself up for heightened scrutiny. In recent weeks, comedians have made the Head of State a subject of their skits, mimicking his launching spree. Lawyer Morara Kebaso has made it his business to track the status of Ruto's projects, many of which have stalled.

Many have questioned when Ruto settles down to work, given he is constantly on the move.

"He should swing, not sing. It is for him to work, not walk. People have challenges that need his attention but he is not serious," said Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

Prof Naituli concurred, saying that Ruto acts as he does as he is "wired for campaigns."

Indeed, Ruto's roadside rallies are similar to the money-gobbling ones that propelled him to the presidency. From his vehicle's sunroof, he engages the masses in what could pass off as a political campaign.

"I don't think he can help it. He has the idea that that is how he won the elections and seems unaware that there has been a dramatic shift in the collective consciousness of Kenyans. In his mind, he believes he is establishing a headstart against other aspirants and could be surprised to learn that he lost the people when it is too late," said Prof Naituli.

He argued that the president needed to spend more time working in the office to establish a "birds-eye view" of the country.

But State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the president's tours were part of his job and a means of "accounting to the public".

"How can anyone take an issue with the President meeting the people of Kenya in their villages, estates and counties?" posed Mohamed.

"As President, meeting the people and inspecting projects is a vital part of his job. Critics should stop imagining that leadership is confined to sitting in an office. It is about being on the ground and ensuring progress firsthand," he added.

Indeed, leaders have always been expected to tour the "ground". During his vetting, Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya was under fire for being a "desktop cabinet secretary" during his tenure in the Mining and Blue Economy docket.

Besides the pricey travel costs, the Head of State's engagements attract mobilisation costs. More often than not, those present receive some package from local politicians that includes transportation and attendance fees.

More often than not, the Head of State will also engage delegations at State lodges, where attendees go home smiling. He has held similar meetings at the State House, with an ally of Ruto describing the president's brand of politics as "very expensive", given he is constantly pressured to offer inducements to allies.

"Of course, he has to see them 'behind the tent'," the ally, who requested anonymity, said of Ruto's meetings with different delegations that include politicians and members of the clergy, among others.

Mohamed denied the State House's involvement in mobilising masses, terming such allegations "preposterous".

"It is also an insult to the tens of thousands of Kenyans who come out to witness the launching or commissioning of development programmes across the country," said Mohamed.

The mobilisation trend has been common among Kenya's Heads of State. In a recent Spice FM interview, Lee Njiru, who served as press secretary for former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi, revealed the expectations among delegations that visited the State House.

"Even church men come carrying Bibles on a Tuesday or Wednesday and in full church regalia. They raise the Bible so that the president can see it properly... it is like telling the president that if you don't give me money I will ask God to destroy you," he said.

The most significant mobilisation has, however, been of new political allies. With every new ally he has poached from the opposition, Ruto has faced the accusation that he had bought them off. Such allegations have also featured whenever there has been a divisive debate in Parliament.

"They have bought Members of Parliament. MPs have been auctioned and vote without thinking," Raila said last November amid harsh economic times.

In the wake of mass defections from the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party, Raila had similarly accused the Head of State of "buying" opposition politicians. The Sunday Standard could not independently verify these claims.

Ruto's expensive habits also include hefty church contributions, a strategy he also employed to win the hearts of clergy persons during his presidential campaign.

In the thick of the youth-led protests, the president banned government officers from participating in harambees. It did not take long for him to go back on his word, saying he would help build a church in Nyandarua two months ago.