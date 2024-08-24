Relief for schools as government releases funds

Learners at Royal Metropolis Academy, one of the five CBC Model schools in Nyamira County undertake a practical science lesson on how to profile soil. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

The National Treasury has disbursed Sh21.9 billion as capitation for basic learning and university education ahead of the reopening of schools on August 26.

This is part of the Sh40 billion released for various state departments, including basic Education and Higher Education and Research.

The amount is apportioned as follows across the three levels of basic education with Secondary schools getting the lion's share of Sh14.1 billion for Free Day Secondary Education, Sh6.1 billion for Junior Secondary Education and Sh1.6 billion for Free Primary Education.

This is contained in the circular dated August 23, issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migosi.

“The release of capitation funds before the commencement of the new school term will facilitate seamless resumption of school activities in the new term,” said Migosi.

This is the first time funds are released to learning institutions ahead of schools reopening, ending the prolonged financial crisis which threatened to disrupt operations at the institutions.

The release of the funds will get schools from the realm of financial challenges that has forced schools to borrow in order to bill schools.

“The government affirms its commitment to fulfil its duty to learners, in line with Article 53 (1)(b) of the Constitution that entitles every child to free and compulsory basic education.

The CS directed school heads to ensure prudent use of the funds.

“These funds are entrusted to your care for the benefit of learners and to desist from imposing any unauthorized levies. As a ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of unauthorized levies,” Migosi said.

In addition, the State Department for Higher Education and Research has been allocated a total of Sh7.9 billion out of which Sh5.1 billion has gone to the Education Loans Board for students.

The other Sh2.8 billion has been disbursed to the Universities Fund Board.