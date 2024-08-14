PSs fate uncertain as broad based government takes shape

President William Ruto. [PCS]

Several Principal Secretaries face the axe as government plans to reduce the number from the current 51 to less than 36 in keeping with the austerity measures.

After President William Ruto’s move to reconstitute his Cabinet that incorporated senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials, focus now shifts to PSs in reorganisation of government.

Reports indicate that ODM has allegedly been pushing to get at least 20 PS positions and slots in the parastatals.

But as this happens, ODM leader Raila Odinga has insisted that there is neither a coalition agreement between his party and Kenyan Kwanza Government nor a handshake.

“Ruto looked for me, and I openly told him where the problem was. I told him that the people he appointed have not worked as expected of them… and he agreed that people should dialogue and said that he would dismiss the Cabinet and also Principal Secretaries,” Raila said on Tuesday.

“I am not in government. We never agreed with Ruto that we should have a coalition government. He requested me to help him identify people from my side to serve in his administration. I did exactly that. I am confident we shall move forward as a nation,” he added.

ODM deputy leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati welcomed the President’s decision to incorporate party members in the Cabinet, saying they are qualified and have the capacity to deliver.

Arati said ODM does not have a coalition agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government and urged the President to appoint more people who qualify for the positions that he seeks to fill.

He called on Kenyans to give Ruto a chance to deliver development projects.

“As the deputy party leader, I agree with you (President) that if you get more people, incorporate them in your Government to work. As you appoint Principal Secretaries, do not forget the larger Kisii region. The country was burning but the President ensured that he united the people, brought other parties and we will work together,” Arati said, when he accompanied the President on a tour of the region.

Should the President consider accommodating more Raila’s allies in Government, it will be a delicate balancing act to appease all ODM strongholds.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, who has also declared support for the broad-based government, lauded the Head of State for appointing competent Kenyans from across the country to Cabinet, saying that he not only ensured ethnic and regional balance but also considered the minority.

“I have spoken passionately about the need for appointing authority to always comply with provisions of Article 232,” Kaluma said.

The President has said his Government will continue to take unprecedented steps to accelerate delivery of the national economic transformation agenda with integrity, efficiency, transparency and inclusivity.

He said that formation of the broad-based government that brings together former political rivals into one selfless, patriotic team, will unlock the potential of the country that has long been derailed by factional and sectarian competition.

“As the President, I will ensure that I unite all parts of Kenya and work together in Government. This is the moment in the history of our nation that we must close ranks walk together and not look at what is in it for leaders, for private interests of leaders or parties it is time to think of our nation and work together. Our progress, development and transformation is much more important than selfish interests of any individual,” said Ruto.