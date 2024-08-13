15 PSs on chopping board as Ruto consolidates state departments

President William Ruto in a hearty laugh after he switched on power at Victor Obae Opara’s shop during the commissioning of the Nyang’eni Village Electrification Project, Kisii County on August 12, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto will fire at least 15 principal secretaries (PSs) as he consolidates some of the State Departments within various ministries.

The development, which follows the appointment of new cabinet secretaries, will allow President Ruto to appoint a significant number of new PSs, reshuffle existing ones, and send others home as he trims down his government and restructures his Cabinet.

The move comes after the Cabinet met at State House yesterday morning at an event attended by principal secretaries to get to know each other.

Some of the team members who attended the meeting told The Standard that the president introduced the new Cabinet to the principal secretaries after their swearing-in Thursday last week.

The sources who asked not to be named added that the president wants to reduce the number of principal secretaries from the current 51 to less than 36 in to keep up with his newfound austerity measures through cutting costs and having a leaner administration he can easily run.

“We are one team, and we must work as one. I listened very carefully when you took your oath of office, and it was about the Republic of Kenya,” Ruto told the meeting, adding, “It’s not about your friends; it’s about Kenya.”

The restructuring follows nationwide protests by Generation Z, who rejected Finance Bill 2024 and called for the president’s resignation due to corruption and poor service in the public sector, which has denied Kenyans basic services such as good health and education.

More than 50 people were killed, according to the Kenya Human Rights Commission, following the intense protests led by Kenya's youngest adults. The government has however disputed that figure even as it has failed to give the true count.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed his pleasure at working with Opiyo Wandayi (Energy CS) and Hassan Joho (Labour CS)—both nominated by ODM—in the same Cabinet, emphasising that Kenya is united.

“As you embark on the duty to serve the people of Kenya, you must understand and appreciate the need to work hard and adhere to work ethics, given the current state of our nation,” Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua explained.

The President is targeting principal secretaries and heads of parastatals for new appointments, consulting closely with opposition leader Raila Odinga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who have become his close confidants in running the Kenya Kwanza administration.

High-placed sources said already Raila and Mudavadi have been given slots which they will nominate individuals to fill.

“We have formed a broad-based government to unite the country and rally Kenyans behind the country's transformation journey. I call on those selected to serve in the Cabinet to focus on implementing programs and policies that will transform the lives of Kenyans and move the country forward. Let us not waste this golden opportunity,” Ruto said yesterday during a joint session of the Cabinet and principal secretaries at State House, Nairobi.

The expected changes follow a directive by Mudavadi last month warning that principal secretaries with audit queries will be held responsible. Mudavadi's dispatch stated that, upon consideration of the report, the National Development Implementation Committee directed principal secretaries to ensure that heads of accounts complete all financial statements by August 10, 2024, and attend audit entry meetings to reduce wastage in public funds, penalties, fines, and legal consequences that detract from development.

The dispatch, dated Thursday, July 11, 2024, said that the Zero Fault Report aims to reinforce good governance, integrity, accountability, transparency, and the establishment of global best practices within MDAs. This aims to ensure prudent utilisation and management of public resources while providing timely and high-quality services to Kenyans.

The NDIC directed principal secretaries to ensure heads of accounts complete all financial statements by August 10, 2024, and attend audit entry meetings to reduce the wastage of public funds, penalties, fines, and legal consequences that detract from development.

“The NDIC noted the Zero Fault Audit Report, which seeks to avoid attracting any audit queries from the Office of the Auditor General (AOG),” a Cabinet dispatch titled "Dispatch 2 of 2024" from the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) stated.

Mudavadi issued this directive after numerous officials failed to address audit issues in recent reports, which revealed significant misappropriation of funds in their dockets. The National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) emphasised the goal of achieving a zero-fault audit report with no queries from the Auditor General.

“I am confident that each one of you has what it takes to deliver on your mandate and meet the people’s expectations,” the president told the appointees on Thursday at State House, where he presided over the swearing-in of his reconstituted Cabinet with a pledge to enact far-reaching measures to root out corruption and enhance accountability in the public service.

To address the demands of Generation Z, the president's proposals to curb corruption include the introduction of a unified personal identification system aimed at eliminating “ghost workers” across the government, including constitutional commissions. Additionally, the Cabinet will propose to Parliament a legal and institutional framework for mandatory continuous vetting of all public officers.

The president also said the Cabinet will expedite amendments to the Witness Protection Act, Evidence Act, and the Criminal Procedure Code to make the fight against corruption more effective. He has engaged parliamentary leadership to expedite the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Bill, which aims to overhaul the country’s approach to conflict of interest situations in the public service. Moreover, the government will digitise the procurement process to make it more open and transparent.

Beginning in the next financial year (2025/2026), the government will adopt a zero-based budgeting system to re-orient the expenditure framework. The president reiterated the need for a broad-based government to bring together former political rivals, stating that inclusivity will ultimately lead to national stability.

“I am persuaded that a moment such as this in the history of our nation calls for patriotic citizens to forge an alliance of rivals to harness our collective political capital, knowledge, and expertise to take the strides necessary to make our country great,” the President said. He recalled critical moments in Kenya’s history when dialogue and consensus pulled the country from the brink.

“Here we are again being called upon to remember the lessons of history, to live up to the demands of this moment, and set aside our partisan interests to show up for Kenya,” Ruto said.

Speaking after the 19 Cabinet Secretaries were sworn into office at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, President Ruto said the country was beginning a new chapter of governance and development.

“The women and men who have been appointed to serve the nation in the reconstituted Cabinet have today embarked on a mission that cannot and must not fail,” he said.

The 19 Cabinet Secretaries are Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Soipan Tuya (Defence), John Mbadi (Finance), Adan Duale (Environment), Davis Chirchir (Roads), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Margaret Nyambura (ICT), Justin Muturi (Public Service), and Rebecca Miano (Tourism). Others are Alfred Mutua (labour), Opiyo Wandayi (energy), Julius Migosi (education), Eric Muga (water), Hassan Joho (mining), Alice Wahome (land), Deborah Barasa (health), and Wycliffe Oparanya (cooperatives).

The Gender and East African Community dockets have not been filled because the National Assembly rejected the nomination of Ms. Stella Lang’at to the Gender and Culture Ministry.