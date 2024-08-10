Aviation workers threaten to down tools over JKIA leasing deal

Aviation workers have threatened to down tools in protests against the planned lease of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to a private operator.

Through their lobby group, Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu), the workers said they will officially issue a seven-day strike notice to the government on August 12.

Already, Kawu secretary general Mos Ndiema has cautioned that operations at JKIA will be paralysed for about three hours during the notice presentation.

"The entire airport will be affected. We don't intend to launch a strike on Monday. But we will pull our members out of work for purposes of delivering the strike notice," he said during a press conference in Nairobi.

"Our members, especially from KAA (Kenya Airports Authority), will not be available for duty for about two to three hours, from around 8am to around 11am because they will be joining the procession to their managing director's office where we will deliver a strike notice."

The call for industrial action comes a week after Kawu issued a a seven-day notice to the government to halt the process of leasing JKIA to a private company identified as Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The workers said they will form part of formal strike notice alongside other demands including effecting management changes at KAA and Kenya Airways.

According to Kawu, the government failed to conduct public participation as required by law and that they were not engaged as stakeholders on the leasing plan.

Reports that the government had entered a commercial deal with the Indian company continue to elicit uproar among the public, leading to a July 23 protest dubbed 'Occupy JKIA'.

Later, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi refuted the claims that the deal had already been signed, saying the proposal from Adani was being scrutinised and due process would be followed.

“This is a public asset, it is a strategic asset and if it was going to be sold, you can only do it after a full public process that Parliament endorses,” said Mudavadi.

Kawu, however, insists there is mischief in the deal and that the government is insincere, accusing the management of KAA of orchestrating the lease, and calling for their resignation.

"Beginning with the acting managing director Henry Ogoye, he has failed to engage us. He is negotiating this deal in secret,” Ndiema said.

“We are privy to information that he was promised that he would be given the position of chief executive officer."

Ndiema also alleged that the privatisation of East Africa's busiest airport will result to unemployment, accusing Adani of plans to scale down workforce at the facility.

"Adani wants to take over the entire ground handling operations, which again will occasion job losses. They want to dilute terms of employment," he said.