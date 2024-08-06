Triton oil boss Yagnesh Devani arrested over Sh7.6b graft case

Triton Petroleum boss Yagnesh Devani before the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on August 6, 2024. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested the prime suspect in the Sh7.6 billion Triton oil scandal, Yagnesh Devani.

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, Devani was arrested from his Nairobi offices, and taken to the anti-corruption court at Milimani for arraignment.

He will be charged afresh in the Triton oil scandal.

Mid-Tuesday, the court ruled that Devani be detained at the Kilimani Police Station until Wednesday, August 7, to allow the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Renson Ingonga to file a formal charge sheet against him.

Devani was arraigned following an arrest warrant issued in 2009 after he absconded court in the Sh7.6 billion graft case.

Magistrate Thomas Nzioki declined to grant to grant Devani bond terms arguing that it is not appropriate to free him, after he was brought to court with a warrant.

Earlier, DPP Ingonga filed an application seeking to withdraw the graft case against Devani and his company, Triton Petroleum Limited.

In a certificate of urgency filed before Milimani Law Courts, the State prosecutor sought to terminate the case on grounds that if it is allowed to proceed, it would occasion further delay of the trial against his two co-accused persons, whose case has been pending in court for 15 years.

Ingonga through Prosecutor Eliphas Ombati wants the case terminated under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) as Devani and his company did not plead to the charges alongside his co-accused persons and 24 witnesses who have already testified.

The DPP said if the case against the businessman is dropped, no prejudice will be occasioned.