Justin Muturi: Why I resigned as Attorney General

Public Service CS nominee Justin Muturi appears before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers in Nairobi on August 4, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi has explained his reasons for resigning as Attorney General.

Muturi says at the time he resigned, there was disquiet in the country, and he believed the most honorable course of action was to step down.

“It is true that I resigned. There had been some disquiet, and the only honorable thing to do at that point was to take a position through a route provided by law, allowing His Excellency the President the opportunity to reorganize his government as he desired,” said Muturi during his vetting.

He was speaking when he appeared before parliamentarians on Sunday, August 4, for vetting.

Should his nomination be approved, Muturi pledged to ensure that civil servants with forged academic documents face the full force of the law.

Additionally, Muturi mentioned he would implement a performance management program to hold civil servants accountable for their performance.

“There is a serious need to reward performance by recognizing civil servants in various departments for work well done. This does not necessarily have to be monetary, and we will decide whether this can be done monthly or quarterly," he stated.

Muturi also revealed that his net worth had increased by approximately Sh40 million since 2022, when he was vetted for the Attorney General position. His net worth now stands at Sh801 million, up from Sh761 million in 2022.

He attributed his wealth accumulation to adjustments in property valuation and farming activities.

If confirmed, Muturi will succeed Moses Kuria, who held the Public Service CS position until the President dismissed the cabinet.