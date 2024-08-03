'I'm as gentle as a dove', Murkomen defends self over 'arrogant' claims

Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen arrives for his vetting by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment on Aug 3, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen was today during his vetting put to task over the ‘arrogant’ and ‘opulent’ claims.

Murkomen in recent days has faced criticism over his character and lifestyle as a public servant.

On social media, Murkomen has been labelled as ‘arrogant’ due to his verbal remarks and opulence after revealing in an interview that he owns a watch worth Sh900,000.

But in his defense before the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment, Murkomen said those who know him understand that he is neither opulent nor arrogant, describing himself as gentle as a dove.

"I am not arrogant. In fact, I am as gentle as a dove. Those who know me, know I cannot hurt a fly. The problem with public service is that you are always confronting challenges, and if you speak in a specific manner, it is concluded that the person is arrogant," said Murkomen.

He added, "I do not know what opulence is. Opulent people bask in wealth and modern things. I just became a victim of a crossfire of conversation. I have never bragged about what I wear, what I have, where I live, or the car I drive."

The sports docket nominee reassured Kenyans that they should not worry about him looting public funds, highlighting that in the 22 months he served as Transport CS, no corruption case was recorded in his office.

"Having managed a ministry with so many agencies and a huge budget, I am extremely proud that for two years I have done my job with utmost hard work, and in those two years, I have not been accused of anything related to corruption," he said.

Murkomen has vowed to streamline the sports sector and ensure federations operate in favor of the athletes they represent.

If approved, he plans to remove officials who have served for more than eight years in any sports association to pave the way for new leadership. Failure to comply will result in a lack of funding.

To boost employment among the youth, Murkomen expressed his intention to employ young people, including Gen Zs and Generation Alpha, in his office.

Murkomen's nomination seeks to replace Ababu Namwamba, who was among the CSs who failed to make a comeback in Ruto's second Cabinet.