Atwoli backs Ruto Cabinet picks, urges inclusion of youth

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli addresses a plenary session at the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. [The Standard]

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has endorsed President William Ruto's decision to nominate four top ODM leaders to his Cabinet, citing their competence.

Atwoli also urged the President to appoint young people to the remaining positions.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labor College in Kisumu, the COTU Sec-Gen expressed support for the opposition working with the President.

“If the President and Raila, in their wisdom, have decided that some members of Azimio should contribute to the country's stability, I am not in a position to say it was wrong,” he said.

He avowed that Kenyans should allow Ruto to choose who will contribute to national stability.

“Look at the quality of the people he has appointed. Those appointed are competent, and we need this kind of government. Now, let him give the remaining slots to young people,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli also defended ODM leader Raila Odinga against criticism for allowing members of his Party to serve in Ruto's Cabinet, stating that Odinga has never let Kenyans down.

“This freedom people are enjoying was brought by Raila. There is no day Raila will let Kenyans down; people should understand that. This is a man who has suffered and was condemned to death because of politics,” he argued.

Atwoli noted that one can be in the opposition and still serve in the government as a Cabinet Secretary. “To those claiming Raila has let the country down, where were they when Raila was in the trenches? Some were academics enjoying life with their families while Raila was behind bars. Let us not condemn him, this is the freedom he fought for,” he added.

He proposed that it is time for Kenya to honor Odinga by putting him on a salary without requiring him to work.

“Where were you when he fought for these freedoms? Together with his family, they have suffered. What these young men are doing now is what he has been doing over the years. This is the time he must be rewarded,” he said.

Atwoli also praised Generation Z for actively fighting for the country's rights, stating that COTU supports the youth and their causes.

He urged those in labor movements to mentor young people who will eventually take over leadership roles as they prepare for their exit. Atwoli emphasised the need to teach young people about advocacy and activism to ensure they remain relevant.