Court declines to release Oparanya's assets in graft case

By Hudson Unguku | 31m ago
Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee Wycliffe Oparanya. [File, Standard]

Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee Wycliffe Oparanya has suffered a major setback after the High Court declined to unfreeze his assets in the ongoing graft probe in relation to the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his two-term tenure as the Kakamega Governor. 

Justice Esther Maina of the Milimani Anti-Corruption High Court rejected a plea by Oparanya not to extend the preservation orders for his property including his Karen house valued at Sh89 million, pending the conclusion of investigations and a recovery suit by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). 

In her order, the judge barred Oparanya, his agents or associates from interfering in any way with Sh28.9 million held in the Local Authorities Pension Trust Registered Trustees (LAPTRUST) fund until September 16, 2024. 

The judge further granted Oparanya 14 days to file his bank statements, which he claims will prove that the assets are not proceeds of crime. 

The former governor requested to be granted more time to enable him to trace the bank statements he intends to use as evidence in the corruption case. 

"I urge the court to grant my clients (Oparanya and his company) 14 days to file documents in this case. He is trying to trace the bank statements on assets herein and as of Friday last week he had not traced the same," Oparanya through lawyer Odero Osiemo, told the court. 

In the case, EACC is seeking to recover the billions from Oparanya and several companies associated with officials of the Kakamega County government amounting to Sh1,387,310,025 acquired through proceeds of crime. 

The orders were issued after the EACC lodged a fresh suit application seeking to have the said properties frozen for six months to enable detectives to complete investigations and determination of a forfeit suit.

In its court papers, EACC says it is investigating allegations of procurement irregularities and conflict of interest amongst public officials including Oparanya during the financial years 2013-2014 and 2021-2022.

