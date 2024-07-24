One shot dead, scores injured as police break up demonstrations

An anti-riot police officer takes on a youthful protester blowing his trumpet along Kenyatta Avenue during the Anti-government protest on July 23, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

One person was shot dead while most businesses remained closed as Generation Z protesters returned to the streets across the country Tuesday.

Police had a difficult time dealing with youths who were demonstrating against President William Ruto's administration.

Security agents clashed with protestors in Nyanza, Western, Coast, and Mt Kenya regions.

Businesses remained closed, and streets deserted in some of the major towns across the four regions.

In Kakamega, police shot dead one person who was allegedly looting a shop while another one escaped with a gunshot wound in the leg.

At least three police officers also sustained injuries after they were attacked by the protestors at Maraba estate.

In Karatina and Embu towns police and protesters engaged in running battles, before officers lobbed tear gas canisters at youths who were hurling stones at them.

Trouble began after peaceful demonstrators lit a bonfire fire along the busy Nyeri-Nairobi Highway prompting the officers to disperse them at around 2 pm.

"It was total chaos, the police were very aggressive in trying to break up the crowd, but the protesters weren't backing down either. Most businesses just shut their doors because they were afraid of looters," said James Mwangi, a resident.

"We are not happy with the way things are going in our country. Something has to be done because we shall not retreat,” said a boda boda operator in Embu.

A police source indicated that one of boda boda representatives in Embu town was attacked by his colleagues over claims that he had allegedly received Sh500 million from the local business community to protect their businesses but ended up sharing the money with a select few operators.

Embu County Police Commander Nicholas Maina said he was not privy to the allegations of cash handouts to boda boda operators to protect businesses saying they are on high alert to ensure no calm.

A motorcycle was set ablaze after protesters clashed along Moi Avenue during an anti-government protest in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Several businesses in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori and Kisii towns remained closed as traders opted to stay away.

In Ahero, transport was paralysed for several hours along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway after protestors barricaded the Ahero bridge where they lit bonfires.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds as police engaged the protestors in running battles.

In Kisumu, several protestors marched along the streets before they were dispersed by anti-riot police.

Business was also paralysed in Homa Bay town after police and youth engaged in running battles during the anti-government protests.

The public transport vehicles also pulled out of the Homa Bay- Rongo and Homa Bay –Kendu Bay roads.

In Migori county, youthful protestors in Suna West sub-county lit bonfires along the Migori-Kisii highway after barricading the road with stones as early as 6 am.

“We thought by dissolving his Cabinet President William Ruto was going to bring in new people who would represent the face of Kenya. We are very disappointed," David Okoth, a resident of Migori town said.

Edwin Omondi, another resident vowed that they would continue with protests until their grievances are addressed.

"As youths, we don't have jobs, no money, and taxes are going up. We are hurting and we shall continue with protests until the president listens to us," Silas Ochiengsaid.

In Mombasa, one person was injured as police dispersed anti-government protesters yesterday.

Tension was high in the Central Business District with many shops remaining closed as a contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the town.

Armed officers stationed themselves at the Uhuru Garden next to the Elephant Tusks to prevent protestors from converging as others in vehicles whose registration numbers had been blocked patrolled the CBD.

There was an altercation after a plain cloth police officer was confronted by the media for taking their pictures while covering protests.

Francis Auma of Muslim for Human Rights was assaulted by a prison officer as he addressed the media.

"It is evident that today more than 300 security officers were deployed to try and contain the protestors. However, the police stand accused as they threw teargas canisters at standers, causing panic all over," Auma said.

A deaf street vendor along Moi Avenue was injured on the forehead after a teargas canister went off where he was seated.

It took the intervention of media personnel who convinced first aid workers who were onboard an Ambulance to stop and administer first aid before he was rushed to hospital for further treatment.

At one point, however, police who were pursuing protesters ended up hurling tear gas canisters at their colleagues.

It took the intervention of the public to offer water to the cops who had been affected by the teargas.

A spot check at the Moi International Airport (MIA) revealed relative calm after word went out a section of local youths had attempted to invade the facility. Anti-riot police officers took charge of Outer Ring Road in Pipeline Estate during a violent antigovernment protest that saw locals and police engage in running battles on July 23, 2024. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

A handful of police officers were stationed several meters from the airport entry point and stopped all motorists accessing the facility.

In South South Rift Counties, youths snubbed the nationwide anti-government protests.

Generation Z in Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Baringo, Nyandarua, and Samburu counties failed to show up on the streets.

In Nakuru, young people who had planned to protest were forced to abandon the plan after the police refused to receive a notification for the demonstration.

There was a heavy police presence in Nakuru CBD, as most businesses remained closed for the better part of the day.

Eight youths who had addressed journalists along Kenyatta Avenue were immediately arrested.

They were taken to the Nakuru East Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices, where they were held until last evening.

One of the protestors, Newton Akanga, urged President Ruto to respect the Constitution.

“Even if you kill the messenger, you cannot kill the message,” he said.

Kayana Nkunga, who was also ready to participate in the protest, said the youth were not fighting the government of the day but their quest for an equal society, respect for the rule of law, and good governance.

“Even if you kill a liberator, you cannot kill the liberation,” he shouted as police arrested him.

Demonstrations did not kick off in Baringo county which is hosting Regional Primary School Ball Games.

Victor Kangogo, a local youth mobilizer, said they shelved plans to demonstrate following a plea by a local senior police officer to avoid jeopardizing the safety of the minors participating in various sports.

General calm was also witnessed in the North Rift region unlike in the recent past when youths poured into the streets of several towns protesting against the government.

In major towns including Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County, Kapsabet in Nandi, Kitale in Trans Nzoia, Iten (Elgeyo Marakwet), West Pokot, and Turkana counties it was business as usual.

“We are happy Eldoret was peaceful and residents went about their normal business activities without interference. It is my prayer that the same reflects across other regions of the country,” said Benjamin Letting, a resident.

He appealed to residents of the larger Rift Valley to maintain peace saying that violent protests that led to looting and property destruction.

In Trans Nzoia county, heavy police presence was witnessed in Kitale town and its environs as officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and prison wardens patrolled the streets.

Reports by James Omoro, Anne Atieno and Clinton Ambujo, Philip Mwakio, Titus Too, Martin Ndiema, Benard Lusigi, Amos Kiarie and Muriithi Mugo , Hilda Otieno and Yvonne Chepkwony