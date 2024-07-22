Acting IG warns protesters of trespassing JKIA during protests

The entrance to the JKIA in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kiricho has warned the public against trespassing protected areas such as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during planned protests on Tuesday, July 23.

In a statement on Monday evening, Kiricho warned that the police would be vigilant in enforcing the law.

“Protected Areas Order as clarified under its Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011, Second Schedule, includes the LPG Plant, the Bitumen Plant and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA),” said Kiricho.

He added; “In addition, Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013 under Section 58 on trespass provides that any person who trespasses on any land forming part of a Government aerodrome or an aerodrome licensed under regulations made under this Act commits an offence punishable by law.”

Police have asked protestors to refrain from interfering with protected areas.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has advised passengers to arrive at JKIA early to avoid potential delays in catching flights.

KAA says there will be heightened security checks and protocols due to planned protests on Tuesday.

Kenya Airways has reiterated KAA’s message by asking its clients to physically check in, at least four hours before a scheduled flight.

“Customers are also encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays en route to the airport.”