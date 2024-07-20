Azimio members not interested in joining government, say officials

Azimio leaders; Kalonzo Musyoka (centre), Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni, among others, speak after the coalition's NEC sessions on July 19, 2024. [File, Standard]

Some members of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party on Friday said they have no plans of joining Kenya Kwanza’s proposed broad-based government of national unity.

Led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, affiliate parties among them Jubilee, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Kenya, and Party of National Unity (PNU), rejected overtures to join the government, which they claim has lost legitimacy.

“This will be a betrayal of the Kenyan people, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who have paid the ultimate price to rid this country of the disastrous Kenya Kwanza regime,” said Kalonzo.

He added: “Their harsh taxes, Finance Bills of 2023 and 2024, corruption, tribalism, unemployment, and the continued high cost of living have caused enough suffering. We cannot join a government that stands for these injustices.”

The Azimio affiliate parties believe joining the Kenya Kwanza administration would undermine their ideology, values, and principles.

Musyoka emphasized that as long as the Kenya Kwanza regime remains in place, no real change can occur.

“A Cabinet reorganisation and changing of office orders will only be cosmetic,” he said and proposed a convention to address the issues affecting Kenyans comprehensively.

The leaders insisted that a convention, not just a dialogue, is crucial for meaningful engagement and resolution.

“Should any of our members hope to gain from this proposed unity government, they will be doing so in their capacities, not on behalf of us,” said Kalonzo.

He reiterated their commitment to stand by Gen Z and the broader public against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“When it comes to siding with Gen Z and the Kenyan people versus the Kenya Kwanza regime, our decision is as obvious as day and night. We will always stand with the people of Kenya,” Musyoka declared.

In Raila Odinga’s party ODM, divisions continue to widen after Siaya Governor James Orengo criticized the move to join the government, describing it a disaster.

Orengo said it was in bad faith to agree and dialogue with President Ruto before digging deep into the lost lives during the anti-Ruto protests and finance bill 2024.

“I want to say that those who are in a rush to join Ruto must know he is a passing cloud. I am saying this without fear of contradiction,” Orengo said, claiming Ruto’s administration is tainted with a lot of ills.

“Justice must be done. We must deal with those injustices before even dealing with issues arising because of those injustices,” he said.

Orengo, while speaking in North Alego, Siaya County during the burial of Kevin Onyango who was killed during anti-Ruto protests, described the killing of Kenyans as unfortunate.

Orengo said Kenyans do not only want Ruto to leave office alone but to leave with his deputy and the entire leadership of the Kenya Kwanza government. It would therefore beat logic if our members were to join the Cabinet, he said.

“There is nothing that will happen if Ruto leaves. He will not be the first person to leave. We have had powerful leaders who are no longer here with us. Even leaders like former President Kenyatta who were powerful are no longer here and the world is still here. Even me, if my day comes to leave this world, the world will not end,” he said.

Orengo’s statement is a sharp contrast to the position fronted by ODM leader Raila.

Early this week, Siaya senator Oburu Oginga claimed it would be disastrous to eject Ruto from office. Oburu, while addressing the media in Kisumu last weekend, noted that the fight to reject the Finance Bill 2024 was taking a turn for the worse threatening the foundations and democracy.

Oburu, who criticised President Ruto’s leadership, described Deputy President Gachagua as the worst leader Kenya has ever had and who should not be allowed to take over.

The Senator said the country was at a crossroads and it was time the country engaged soberly for the sake of peace.

Yesterday, however, Orengo said President Ruto was taking Kenyans to a sinking ship and said joining him would be a disaster.

Orengo said it was inhuman to murder people during protests and then focus on dishing out Cabinet positions as families are mourning.

Coast Wiper officials backed their party leader’s stand against the proposed talks. The officials said demands by the young people were clear and it was upon Ruto’s government to implement them. They said Gen Z’s demands were not directed at Azimio but at the Kenya Kwanza government.