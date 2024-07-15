The Standard

Ruto accuses Ford Foundation of sponsoring Gen Z Protests in Kenya

By Steve Mkawale and Daniel Chege | 1h ago
President William Ruto in Nakuru City on July 15  where he announced the return of ‘Kazi Mtaani’ program which was rolled out by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta but discontinued in September 2022 after alleged embezzlement of funds. [Steve Mkawale, Standard]

President William Ruto has revealed the identities of suspected foreign entities funding the Gen Z protests in Kenya.

In his visit to Nakuru County on Monday, while facing pressure from Generation Z to reform his government, he singled out the American-funded Ford Foundation, saying if the non-governmental organisation was not interested in democracy in Kenya, they should leave.

"Those who are sponsoring the violence, we know them, and I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya. Shame on them!" Ruto told residents of Keringet, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

“The young people in Kenya are not available to cause violence and anarchy in their own country. If they (Ford Foundation) are not interested in democracy in Kenya, they should either style up or ship out." He said

After three weeks of protests that turned violent and destructive, Ruto made a development tour of Nakuru County, inaugurating some projects as he called for unity among Kenyans amid challenges.

The President exuded confidence in tone and manner as he pushed back on the recent deadly protests by young people, saying he was ready to unite the country.

Although he avoided the debate on a national dialogue, which he had promised to initiate this week, Ruto said he was ready and willing to consult widely with leaders and with like-minded people willing to consult and work with him.

“I am ready, I am willing, and I am prepared to consult with many leaders willing to consult with us. If someone does not want to consult and work with me, I will not force them because Kenya is a democratic country.”  Ruto said.

The president also announced that he would be naming members of his new cabinet next week after consultation.

His tour in Nakuru County comes just hours before the next round of protests scheduled for various county headquarters meant to hold governors accountable.

The protests have been powered through social media and hashtags like ‘Ruto Must Go,’ ‘Occupy everywhere,’ and ‘Occupy Counties.’

